QNA Director-General Meets Aga Khan Development Network Official

2025-05-22 02:00:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met with Director of Communications at the Aga Khan Development Network Fayyaz Nurmohamed.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the field of media.

