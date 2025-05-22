Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Condolences To Ajman Ruler

2025-05-22 02:00:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of condolences to Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Ajman HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, on the death of Ajman Amiri Court Advisor Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi.

MENAFN22052025000063011010ID1109583952

