Health Minister Meets Counterparts From Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, And Cuba
Geneva: Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud held separate meetings with the Minister of Health of the Republic of Iraq HE Dr Saleh Al Hasnawi; Minister of Health of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Dr Musab Nazzal Al Ali; Acting Federal Minister of Health of the Republic of the Sudan HE Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim; Minister of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi; and Minister of Public Health of the Republic of Cuba HE Dr Jose Angel Portal Miranda.
The meetings reviewed bilateral relations, with a focus on ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of health. Discussions also covered key issues on the agenda of the ongoing World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, held under the theme "One World for Health”.
