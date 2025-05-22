Qatar Condemns Shooting Incident Outside Jewish Museum In Washington

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The State of Qatar expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, which resulted in the deaths of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in the US capital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the two victims.