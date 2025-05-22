Qatar Condemns Shooting Incident Outside Jewish Museum In Washington
Doha: The State of Qatar expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, which resulted in the deaths of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in the US capital.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the two victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment