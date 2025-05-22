Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
184 Tankers Of Low-Quality Fuel Denied Entry At Ports: Mof

2025-05-22 02:00:29
(Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 180 tankers of low-quality fuel were denied entry at ports in Farah, Nimroz and Balkh provinces last month, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Thursday.

On its X platform, MoF wrote it denied entry to 184 fuel tankers at customs in Nimroz and Farah provinces last month.

Eight petrol tankers were sent back from Hairatan customs, 115 tankers of diesel, four tankers of petrol in Nimroz, 55 tankers of diesel in Farah customs, one tanker of diesel and another tanker of gas in Torghondi customs were rejected during the past one month.

It is pertinent to mention that low-quality fuel had been denied entry at ports of the country in the past as well.

MoF said the Department of Petroleum Products Quality Control and Monitory, in accordance with established and reliable standards, provides the basis for the import of high-quality and standard petroleum products into the country and strictly prevents the import of low-quality petroleum products.

