K+W Expands Leadership With Two New Principals And A Chief Operating Officer

2025 Leadership Promotions

Committed to Technical Excellence, Strategic Growth, and Mentorship

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Kier + Wright (K+W) continues to evolve and grow, the firm remains focused on cultivating leaders who embody both technical expertise and a deep commitment to mentorship. This year, K+W proudly announces the promotions of Adam Mahoney and Nektarios Matheou to Principal, along with Emad Sarieddine's promotion to Chief Operating Officer (COO). These leadership advancements reflect not only individual excellence but also the firm's strategic focus on quality, innovation, and long-term leadership development. Adam, Nektarios, and Emad bring a wealth of experience and a shared dedication to mentoring the next generation of professionals.Learn more about each of their stories below:Homegrown Leadership, Lasting Impact: Emad Sarieddine Appointed to COOWhen Emad Sarieddine, PE, joined Kier + Wright (K+W) in 1999, he was not just stepping into a role, he was stepping into a vision. Over the next two decades, he became a trusted voice, a technical cornerstone, and a steady force behind some of the firm's most complex and high-profile projects. Today, that journey continues as Emad is appointed to Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing unmatched experience, deep cultural knowledge, and a clear focus on implementation and excellence across the firm.Emad's career mirrors the evolution of K+W itself. He joined when the firm had just 60 employees. Today, K+W is a 230-person multidisciplinary team serving clients across California and beyond. As COO, Emad is now helping lead the firm into its next chapter, one focused on growth, operational alignment, and elevated client delivery.“What makes K+W special is our ability to adapt and evolve without losing the heart of who we are,” Emad said.“My role is to ensure those guiding principles stay strong and continue to shape how we grow.”Over the years, Emad spearheaded many of the firm's most impactful projects, including the Meta Menlo Park campus expansion. These high-profile developments pushed the boundaries of sustainable site design and required a deep integration of engineering disciplines. Additionally, he is playing a major role in shaping the Skyline of Downtown San Jose with projects like 200 Park and the ambitious City View redevelopment. Working closely with clients, agencies, and internal teams, Emad facilitates bringing complex visions to life with clarity, precision, and trust.As COO, Emad sits at the intersection of strategy and execution. In this role, he is responsible for firmwide implementation of the systems, standards, and processes that drive consistent, high-quality project delivery across all K+W offices. From optimizing internal workflows to strengthening QA/QC procedures and enhancing cross-office collaboration, Emad is focused on refining how the firm operates day to day.“At K+W, the COO's role is about alignment and consistency,” said Chuck McCallum, PE, President and CEO.“It is about ensuring that our operations reflect the same level of excellence no matter where we are working. Emad understands this responsibility and embraces it with commitment and vision.”At the same time, Emad plays a critical role in shaping the firm's long-term strategy with CEO, Chuck McCallum and the K+W Board. Alongside K+W's leadership, they are driving bold initiatives to unlock new markets, enhance operational efficiency, and cultivate the next generation of leaders, all while ensuring that every step forward is guided by the firm's unwavering commitment to its core values and visionary goals.“My role is about alignment,” Emad said.“I want our teams to feel supported and connected. Whether we're delivering a data center in Silicon Valley, an industrial business park in Southern California, a hospital in Washington, or a renewable development in Texas, our clients should experience the same quality, attention to detail, and responsiveness that define K+W.”“What excites me most about having Emad in this role is trust,” Chuck added.“I trust him to continue building K+W's reputation for operational excellence while allowing me to focus on strategic growth. Together, we balance the vision and execution that drive the firm forward.”Throughout his career, Emad has been a hands-on mentor, respected for his approachability, insight, and genuine investment in helping others grow. Mentorship is not a side effort for him. It is a core part of how he leads. He takes time to coach, challenge, and empower team members at every level. Many of the engineers and project managers he has guided over the years are now trusted leaders, managing large, multi-phase developments and helping shape the future of K+W. From technical guidance to leadership development, his influence is reflected in the strength of the firm's talent and the collaborative culture he continues to nurture.“Leadership is about listening, being present, and building others up,” Emad said.“My goal is to make sure our people have the tools and support they need to thrive. When they succeed, so does the firm.”This promotion marks a milestone not only in Emad's career but in K+W's continued evolution as a company committed to growing with purpose. It is a story of steady leadership, trusted expertise, and a clear path toward an even stronger future.Adam Mahoney Named Principal at K+W, Leading the Charge in Technical Design ExcellenceKier + Wright (K+W) is redefining what it means to lead in civil engineering and land surveying, and Adam Mahoney, PE, PLS, is at the center of that transformation. Recently promoted to Principal, Adam steps into a newly defined role focused on Technical Design and Implementation. This first-of-its-kind position at K+W reflects the firm's commitment to quality, mentorship, and innovation across every discipline. As both a licensed Professional Engineer and Professional Land Surveyor, Adam is what many at K+W call a true unicorn - a rare leader who bridges disciplines, simplifies complexity, and uplifts everyone around him.A veteran of the firm for more than two decades, Adam has built a reputation as the go-to technical resource for engineers and surveyors alike. From his early work on the 160-acre Oaks Business Park to leading the complex design of the El Charro Specific Plan, Adam has shaped some of K+W's most impactful infrastructure projects."Adam's technical strength and resolve make him the perfect person to guide the next generation of engineers," said Chuck McCallum, PE, President and CEO. "He understands both engineering and surveying, and he knows how to connect those dots to deliver real-world results. With Adam in this role, our clients and our team can move forward with confidence."As Principal, Adam will serve as a subject matter expert and mentor, leading technical reviews, supporting early-phase design, reinforcing engineering fundamentals, and helping solve project challenges across all K+W offices. His appointment marks a strategic step forward in transferring technical knowledge and strengthening the firm's design culture. Adam has a gift for breaking down complex concepts in a way that builds confidence, and he's deeply invested in teaching others how to think critically, solve problems holistically, and uphold the highest standards of design. By mentoring junior staff and elevating technical conversations across disciplines, he is actively shaping the next generation of industry leaders."Adam has been the person our team turns to when the questions get hard," said Mark Knudsen, PE, Principal. "He doesn't get lost in the noise. He gets to the heart of the issue and gives you exactly what you need to solve it. That kind of focus and humility is rare, and it's part of what makes him such an effective mentor."Emad Sarieddine, PE, COO, described Adam as someone who brings creativity and high-level problem-solving into every room he enters.“He has a track record of resolving complex issues and pushing for innovative solutions. His creative ideas may challenge the norm, but they often unlock real value [or cost savings] for our clients. What's even more powerful is how he's begun inspiring others to think differently too. His promotion sends a message to our technical staff-that there is a path to leadership through deep expertise.”Adam's leadership is already making an impact across departments. As the firm continues to grow in size and complexity, his role will help ensure that engineering excellence remains the foundation of everything K+W delivers.Kier + Wright Names Nektarios Matheou Principal, Expanding Strategic Leadership Across CaliforniaNektarios Matheou has never been one to chase titles. He built his career by leading with integrity, mentoring with purpose, and consistently showing up for his team and clients. Now, after nearly 15 years at Kier + Wright (K+W) and more than two decades in the industry, he is stepping into a new chapter as Principal. The role reflects not only his technical expertise but also the deep trust he has earned across the firm.“Nektarios' influence reaches far beyond the projects he manages. He has helped shape how we grow as a company,” said Mark Knudsen, PE, Principal.“He once told me, 'We're only as good as our last job,' and that mindset shows up in everything he does as he is always pushing forward and constantly raising the standard.”Since joining K+W in 2011, Nektarios has earned a reputation for his leadership, business insight, and dedication to mentorship. His ability to connect with clients and guide projects with clarity and focus has made him a go-to resource for both colleagues and developers.“Clients know they can rely on him because he understands development from the inside out,” said Ryan Amaya, PLS, Principal.“He brings solutions to the table that are realistic, cost-effective, and grounded in experience. People have been asking for years when this promotion would happen.”Beyond his technical skills, Nektarios has helped shape the way K+W operates. He played a key role in evolving the company's collaborative culture, building strong internal teams, and investing in the growth of junior engineers. His day-to-day impact is seen in the confidence he instills in his team and the future leaders he actively mentors.“Nektarios steps into this role with a powerful mix of business development, leadership, and strategic thinking,” said Chuck McCallum, PE, President and CEO.“He brings the kind of energy and focus that drives our entire organization forward.”For Nektarios, the new role is not about a title. It reflects years of hard work, faith in long-term growth, and a deep commitment to the people around him.“This is about continuing to elevate others,” Nektarios said.“I want to keep mentoring the next generation, keep improving how we serve our clients, and keep moving the firm toward becoming the go-to civil design partner across the region.”His promotion marks a significant step in K+W's long-term vision and continued investment in homegrown leadership. With Nektarios at the table, the future looks sharp, focused, and full of momentum.

