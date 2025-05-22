Modern Ag Alliance Urges Science-Based Agricultural Policy In Response To MAHA Commission Report Questioning Crop Protection Tools

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission released a report questioning American farmers' use of crop protection tools despite the clear science behind their safety and benefits. The report raises the possibility that the federal government could take a position to restrict farmers' access to these essential inputs, undermine existing science-based frameworks, and ultimately jeopardize the affordability and security of America's food supply.

"Farmers are already facing a host of challenges-uncertainty about their access to critical crop protection products shouldn't be added to the list," said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Executive Director of the Modern Ag Alliance. "Crop protection tools are not only safe, they are essential to food security, affordability, and the survival of family farms all across this country. Losing access to these critical inputs would be a devastating setback to American agriculture."

Pesticides are rigorously reviewed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which boasts one of the most stringent review processes for these products in the world. In the case of glyphosate-one of the most thoroughly studied products of its kind-more than 1,500 studies and 50+ years of review by the EPA and other leading global health authorities have affirmed its safety when used as directed. The MAHA Commission's report, however, leans on many previously discredited studies and reports, including from the World Health Organization, from which the United States recently announced its withdrawal.

If the MAHA Commission's report drives future policy decisions that do end up restricting farmers' access to these critical tools, the consequences for American agriculture would be severe. For example, without glyphosate-the most widely used weed-fighting tool by U.S. farmers-crop yields would decline, input costs would surge by 150% , and food inflation would more than double . The Modern Ag Alliance's most recent Ag Insight Survey found that Americans are deeply concerned about these potential outcomes and overwhelmingly support science-based policies that preserve access to crop protection tools.

"We've already seen the disastrous effects of policies like those that have been contemplated by certain leaders of the MAHA Commission," said Burns-Thompson. "When Sri Lanka prohibited the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers in 2021, crop yields fell by over 50%, forcing the government to import massive amounts of food just to meet basic needs. We should be focused on moving American agriculture-and the country-forward."

Farmers and agricultural leaders across the U.S. are responding with concern and resolve over the potential impacts of the Commission's future recommendations. Their message is clear: science must guide policy-not fear or misinformation.

"We cannot Make America Healthy Again by putting Montana farmers out of business. The MAHA Commission Report casts doubt on critical crop protection tools that our producers have relied upon for decades, and that have consistently been proven safe. America cannot fall victim to the kinds of junk science that have disrupted agriculture and food security in other countries. It does not have to be that way; there is time for the MAHA Commission to meet with the agricultural community and understand the safety behind pesticides and fertilizers that make food production work so efficiently before issuing its recommendations in August. In fact, we will gladly host Secretary Kennedy, Secretary Rollins, Administrator Zeldin, or any member of the administration to visit us in Montana and see firsthand how Montana helps feed the world. Previous administrations have hampered the development of new pesticides, placing America's agricultural community at a disadvantage with global competitors. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration and the MAHA Commission to tell the story of American agriculture, and find ways to ensure the agricultural business sector is able to produce innovative, effective, and safe production tools for decades to come." - Montana Agricultural Business Association

"I am deeply concerned that misinformation about pesticides and other crop protection tools could severely impact wheat production across America. For wheat farmers like myself, crop protection tools are not optional; they are essential. These tools allow us to prevent devastating yield losses from diseases, weeds, and pests specific to wheat. They enable us to implement conservation-friendly practices, including no-till farming, which would be impossible without them. Through their responsible use, we maintain consistent production despite challenging weather conditions, while keeping food prices affordable for American consumers and supporting the economic viability of farms like mine and the rural communities that depend on agriculture." - Chris Tanner, President of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers

"Ohio's agribusinesses-and the farmers they serve-depend on regulatory certainty and science-based policy. We simply cannot disregard decades of proven science and put ideology ahead of innovation. Restricting access to safe, effective crop protection tools would have ripple effects across the entire food supply chain-from seed to shelf. Now more than ever, we must champion policies rooted in data." - Melinda Witten, President and CEO of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association.

"American producers provide the food and fiber that fuels our way of life, and sustains our local, regional, and domestic economies. Our safe and abundant food system has been built on decades of stringent regulations and governmental oversight. At the center of this system are the crop protection tools, which are essential to production and quality, and are among the most well-researched substances on earth. We cannot let politics override science-our safe and abundant food supply depends on continued access to safe and effective crop protection tools." - Katie Murray, Executive Director of Oregonians for Food & Shelter

"Crop protection tools that have been registered through EPA, have gone through the most rigorous, scientifically based, and health-protective process in the world. They have been analyzed to ensure there are no impacts to humans, workers, plants, animals, air quality, and groundwater. Application rates have been limited and buffer zones implemented to ensure the safest application possible, and where safety concerns could not be met, those chemicals are not registered for use in the United States. American agriculture already has far less tools than the rest of the world, and we can not afford to lose any more and still produce the world's best food and fiber." - Roger Isom, President and CEO of the California Cotton Ginners & Growers Association

"Without pesticides, farmers will struggle to control invasive insects and plant diseases, particularly those affecting perishable crops like fruits and vegetables. This would result in reduced food availability, diminished quality, increased consumer costs, and heightened food safety risks." - Daren Coppock, CEO of the Agriculture Retailers Association

"Washington wheat farmers rely heavily on glyphosate and other crop protection tools to manage weeds and pests that would otherwise destroy their crop. In addition, glyphosate has allowed growers to realize incredible gains in environmental sustainability by making no-till practices affordable and successful. The science and research is clear-these chemicals are safe when label directions are followed." - Michelle Hennings, Executive Director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers

"In today's farming climate, the availability of crop protection tools is critical to managing pest pressure, meeting the demands of a growing population, and staying competitive with foreign producers. American farmers cannot lose products that have been rigorously tested and approved over decades for any reason that is not based on sound science." - Tom McCall, President of the Georgia Farm Bureau

"The misinformation surrounding crop protection tools is incredibly upsetting because if there's one thing all farmers have in common, it's that we care about raising safe, healthy, and affordable food that nourishes families around the world. Agriculture is a science, and we have spent years testing and researching pesticides, like glyphosate, to reaffirm that they are a safe and vital tool farmers rely on to feed and fuel the world." - Jolene Riessen, Iowa Farmer and Chair of the Iowa Corn Growers Association

"Those of us involved in advocacy for agriculture have agreed that sound scientific principles should be used to guide policy decisions. Agricultural pesticides that are on the market have gone through rigorous research as to their safety and effectiveness when used according to label directions. Without these pesticides, farms would not be nearly as productive as they are now, making it more difficult to feed a growing population." - Jimmy Gentry, President of the North Carolina Grange

"Crop protection products are critical to the success of agricultural production in the Pacific Northwest, and the entire U.S. Without access to these products, the combination of insects, pests, weeds, and diseases would decimate not only canola production, but all other commodity and specialty crops. Farmers are diligent about scouting fields, following labels on chemicals, and making sound decisions based on science-based research of the crop protection products they utilize. We urge the Commission to have the same approach in their decision-making." - Braidy Haden, President of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association

"Georgia's farmers rely on proven, science-backed tools to grow the food and fiber that feed and clothe our nation. For more than five decades, glyphosate has been rigorously studied and consistently affirmed as safe. The Georgia Agribusiness Council supports continued access to this essential tool, which helps our producers stay productive, sustainable, and globally competitive." - Will Bentley, President of the Georgia Agribusiness Council

"US farmers depend on modern technologies and science to help us do more with less-grow more nutritious food with less fuel, less tillage, and lower costs, which benefits farmers, the environment, and American families." - Angela Bailey, President of the Oregon Farm Bureau

"The Kansas Soybean Association's number one policy priority is maintaining the right to farm for our state's thousands of growers. Having access to critical crop protection tools is central to achieving that social license to operate as we know best. We urge federal decision makers to continue relying on sound scientific data practices to inform agricultural policy." - Brett Neibling, President of the Kansas Soybean Association

"In these critical economic times, farmers do not need any more uncertainty in our business. While we all understand the health and nutritional objectives of MAHA, there has been a lot of concern in the agricultural community that crop protection materials could be unjustly targeted." - Tripp Hayes, President of the Delta Council

"Georgia growers need access to safe and reliable crop protection tools to compete in the global marketplace. Deemed safe for over 50 years by numerous studies, glyphosate is a key tool for Georgia growers that allows our farmers to grow the fresh produce that feeds our country." - Chris Butts, Executive Director of the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association

"Sorghum farmers use pesticides and other crop protection tools to grow more with less and support our families and communities. These products are EPA-tested and used responsibly. Continued access helps keep healthy food available and affordable for all Americans." - Craig Meeker, Kansas Farmer and Former Chair of the National Sorghum Producers

"Sound science and good tools have put American agriculture at the front of the world's producers for decades. Now, more than ever, we must protect our proven tools with that same sound science in order to grow for ourselves and the world." - Todd Martin, CEO of the Independent Professional Seed Association

"Every family expects the food in their refrigerator and pantry to be safe. Fact-based science and trusted data are essential to ensure our farmers and food companies have the tools necessary to feed the world. Unfortunately, there are too many people using conspiracies and misinformation to undermine our agriculture and food economy. Sowing mistrust in our food and ag economy is bad for America, farmers, and families." - Minnesota AgriGrowth

"We need to use sound science, not rhetoric, in all things." - Justin Sherlock, President of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association

"In Hawaii, we are more committed than ever to fact-driven, science-based agricultural practices." - Melissa Pavlicek, Executive Director of the Hawaii Crop Improvement Association

About The Modern Ag Alliance

The Modern Ag Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 agricultural organizations advocating for U.S. farmers' access to the crop protection tools they need to ensure we have a robust and affordable domestic food supply. To learn more, visit modernagalliance .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modern Ag Alliance

