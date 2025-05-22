Halo Security Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Validating Security Controls For Its Attack Surface Management Platform
SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a rigorous framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that specifies how organizations should manage customer data. By achieving Type 1 compliance, Halo Security provides its customers with independent validation that:
-
Sensitive customer data is protected by robust security measures
Security processes and controls are appropriately implemented
Access to systems and data is governed by clearly defined, documented policies
Infrastructure is designed with appropriate redundancies and safeguards
The certification process involved a thorough examination of Halo Security's information security policies and procedures, risk management approaches, system monitoring and incident response capabilities, vendor management practices, and physical and logical access controls.
"For a company that helps other organizations identify and remediate security vulnerabilities, it's essential that we maintain the highest standards of security in our own operations," added Dowling. "Our customers trust us with sensitive information about their external attack surface, and this certification further demonstrates our commitment to handling that data with appropriate care."
Halo Security is already working toward SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which will verify the operational effectiveness of its security controls over an extended period.
About Halo Security
Halo Security is a comprehensive external attack surface management platform that provides asset discovery, risk assessment, and penetration testing in a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Founded by cybersecurity experts with backgrounds at McAfee, Intel, Kenna Security, OneLogin, and WhiteHat Security, Halo Security delivers a unique attacker-based approach to help organizations safeguard against potential threats. Users can learn more at halosecurity .
