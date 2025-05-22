Results Of The Annual General Meeting
Paris – 22 May 2025
BANIJAY GROUP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
ADOPTION OF ALL RESOLUTIONS BY A LARGE MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS
Banijay Group N.V. today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held earlier today.
All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with more than 99% of the votes cast, including, among others, the adoption of the annual accounts for the Financial Year 2024 and the adoption of a distribution of €0.35 per share, to be paid on 12 June 2025.
Detailed voting results from the AGM will be made available on Banijay Group's website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.
About Banijay GroupBanijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters:
