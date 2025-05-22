Functional Soda Market Valued At USD 1,473 Million In 2024, Expected To Surge At 15.3% CAGR 2035 Fact.MR

Functional Soda Market

Analysis of Functional Soda Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the functional soda market was valued at USD 1,473 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The global market for functional soda grows rapidly because customers focus increasingly on healthful drink options. People who focus on fitness along with wellness-conscious families together with city-based professionals have started viewing functional sodas as important ingredients for their daily beverage consumption because of their benefits to gut health and metabolic wellness and natural energy support.Markets accept functional soda products because health-centered lifestyle choices have strengthened nutritional prevention measures and consumers increasingly choose alternative beverages with added nutrients that are available through foodservice outlets and retail stores and online wellness websites. Functionality in sodas has improved through advanced technological developments of probiotic strains together with botanical blends adaptogenic infusions and clean-label sweeteners that achieve both health benefits and refreshment without artificial additives or excessive sugar content.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:The same increase in functional soda request exists throughout both well-established and emerging markets because these beverages now occupy positions next to regular health supplements throughout gyms, cafes, and traditional stores as well as wellness-oriented retailers. Preventive healthcare trends coupled with dietary preference changes make functional sodas important due to their benefits for immunity health as well as digestive wellness and mental well-being and hydration needs.Functional soda markets demonstrate sustainable growth due to ongoing development of new items, ingredient exploration, governmental backing of healthier variants and the alignment between wellness, convenience, and hedonistic pleasure. Strategic relationships between consumer packaged goods giant and functional beverage startup companies enhance distribution capacity that scale and consumer access to build functional soda into a future-focused segment of global drinks market.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe functional soda market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 8,114 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6,160 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 9% in 2035Predominating market players are are Olipop, Culture Pop, De La Calle, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Suntory, Kirin, XOXO, Better Booch, and Humm Kombucha.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,567 million“Rising health awareness, increasing demand for low-sugar functional beverages, and the growing preference for gut-friendly, clean-label drink alternatives are expected to drive significant growth in the functional soda market” says a Fact analyst.Market DevelopmentA growing market dynamic for functional sodas exists between traditional beverage producers and new health-oriented startup companies who launch innovative drink formulations. Olipop and Poppi together with Culture Pop achieve market growth by offering probiotic-enhanced sodas containing botanical extracts to support digestive health and immunity systems. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola alongside other major players invest their resources into functional beverage businesses by acquiring companies and launching new products. Functional sodas continue to increase their distribution across organic stores and supermarkets together with online wellness platforms. The market moves toward mass adoption because product development surged and strategic marketing efforts combined with rising global health trends.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions :More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the functional soda market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.By Functional Sought (Gut Health, Immunity Boost, Mood & Stress Relief, Energy & Focus, Detox / Skin Health, Others), by Sweetener Preference (Low-Sugar, No-Sugar / Keto-Friendly, Naturally Sweetened), By Flavoured Preference (Fruity & Familiar, Botanical/Herbal, Tangy & Vinegar-Based, Exotic & Novel), and By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Drug Stores, Others).Key Companies Profiled-Key players in the functional soda industry are Olipop, Culture Pop, De La Calle, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Suntory, Kirin, XOXO, Better Booch, Humm Kombucha, and other players.Industry News-In March 2025, PepsiCo announced its acquisition of Poppi, a Texas-based prebiotic soda brand, for USD 1.95 billion. Poppi, known for its low-sugar sodas infused with apple cider vinegar and fruit juice, has gained popularity among health-conscious consumers. This strategic move allows PepsiCo to strengthen its presence in the functional beverage sector and cater to the growing demand for gut-health-focused drinks. The acquisition includes anticipated cash tax benefits of USD 300 million, bringing the net purchase price to USD 1.65 billion.In August 2024, OLIPOP unveiled a new shelf-stable version of its prebiotic sodas, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite flavors without refrigeration. This innovation was developed over 18 months of research and development, aiming to address customer feedback requesting a pantry-friendly option. The new formula maintains gut health benefits with 6 grams of fiber per can and includes a blend of three fiber sources. Additionally, OLIPOP became the first beverage company to earn the NutraStrong Prebiotic-Verified Product Certification, validating the efficacy and stability of prebiotics in their products.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global Melatonin Gummies Market is on the cusp of transformative growth, with its valuation expected to surge from USD 1,288 million in 2024 to USD 3,732 million by 2035, driven by a compelling CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2035.The global lemon oil market is valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2025, according to Fact analysis, the industry valuation will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2035.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 