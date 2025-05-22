Badminton: China Continue Winning Streak On Day 3 Of 2025 Malaysia Masters
In the women's singles, Wang Zhiyi overpowered compatriot Han Qianxi 21-8, 21-17, while fellow Chinese shuttlers Gao Fangjie and Han Yue also secured their places in the next round. Men's doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang easily outplayed Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France 21-17, 21-15.
In the women's doubles, Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian smashed Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia 21-6, 21-13, while their compatriots Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning knocked out Thailand's Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisun, and Keng Shuliang and Li Huazhou overcame Hsieh Pei-Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei.
Mixed doubles pairs Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin, Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi, and Feng Yangzhe/Huang Dongping all progressed to the next round.
The only blot on China's copybook came as mixed doubles pair Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui were knocked out by their Indonesian opponents.
Earlier on Day 2, the Chinese shuttlers put on a strong show, making a successful comeback and advancing in four categories. In the men's singles, Li Shifeng smashed Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, winning 21-9, 21-8 in a quick 35-minute match at the Axiata Arena, while Weng Hongyang also advanced after defeating his teammate Lei Lanxi.
Women's singles shuttler Han Qianxi skillfully overcame Letshanaa Karupathevan of Malaysia 10-21, 21-19, 21-12, while her compatriots Gao Fangjie, Wang Zhiyi and Han Yue also secured their places in the next round.
Women's doubles duo Keng Shuliang/Li Huazhou outmatched Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai of Thailand 21-15, 21-11.
In the mixed doubles, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin, Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi, and Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui all progressed to the next round.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment