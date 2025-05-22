Clear Swipe Launches To Eliminate The Silent Profit Killer For U.S. Businesses-Card Processing Fees

Pay 0% Card Processing Rates for Your Business

Helping businesses eliminate card processing fees and reclaim profits with dual pricing solutions tailored to their needs-no one-size-fits-all approach.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where inflation, tariffs, and supply chain disruptions are squeezing business margins tighter than ever, a new player has emerged with a mission to restore profitability where it's been silently drained for decades. Clear Swipe , an innovative payment processing solutions provider, is officially launching with a bold promise: to help U.S. businesses pay 0% in card processing fees through cutting-edge dual pricing solutions .

Today's economic climate is challenging enough-rising costs, unpredictable logistics, and regulatory volatility have already pushed business owners to their limits. Yet one of the most overlooked threats to the bottom line continues to operate quietly in the background: card processing fees.

According to The Nilson Report, U.S. merchants paid a staggering $187.20 billion in card processing fees in 2024 alone. With the 2022 Federal Reserve Diary of Consumer Payment Choice reporting that 60% of consumers use debit or credit cards for purchases, the problem isn't shrinking-it's growing.

“Every dollar counts right now,” said co-founder Jeremy Russo, a seasoned entrepreneur who spent 15 years consulting in the travel and leisure industry.“We created Clear Swipe because we were tired of seeing our own profits vanish to fees we had no control over. We knew there had to be a better way. Our goal is to do the same for thousands of other business owners who are tired of throwing away money on processing fees.”

Clear Swipe is not your average payment solutions provider. Their approach puts them on the same side of the table as the business. Rather than pushing one-size-fits-all solutions, Clear Swipe is hardware, software, and processor agnostic-meaning they can build a custom payment system around the specific needs of each business, regardless of what tools they're currently using.

At the core of their offering is dual pricing, a compliant pricing model that allows businesses to pass card processing fees onto the customer transparently-while offering cash discount incentives. The result? Businesses retain 100% of the sale while still giving customers payment flexibility.

How Much Could You Be Saving?

Here's a snapshot of annual savings from a few case studies:

Coffee Shop - Monthly Revenue: $50,000 - Est. Annual Savings: $21,600

Yoga Studio Chain - Monthly Revenue: $200,000 - Est. Annual Savings: $91,200

HVAC - Monthly Revenue: $350,000 - Est. Annual Savings:$126,000

Church/Nonprofit - Monthly Revenue: $600,000 - Est. Annual Savings: $201,600

Music Festival - Monthly Revenue: $1.2 million - Est. Annual Savings: $360,000

“Clear Swipe showed us how to inject thousands of dollars back into our business-money we can now use for staffing, marketing, and growth,” said Katie Kovacs, owner of Kovacs Counseling.

Clear Swipe's solutions are also compliant, transparent, and tailored for businesses in all sectors-from retailers to nonprofits and fast-growing service companies.

About Clear Swipe

Clear Swipe is a next-generation payment processing services provider helping businesses eliminate card processing fees and reclaim lost profit margins through compliant dual pricing solutions. By taking an agnostic and consultative approach, Clear Swipe creates custom-fit payment systems that reduce costs and increase financial control for business owners across the U.S.

Kira Fairbank

Clear Swipe

+1 800-364-8148

