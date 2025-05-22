Behind Every Mission Is A Team That Believes: Jitasa Unveils Powerful BBC Storyworks Film Featuring Dignitymoves

BOISE, Idaho, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitasa , a B Corp and leading provider of accounting and bookkeeping services for nonprofits, is proud to announce the release of a new brand film produced for Jitasa by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The film is presented by B Lab Global as part of the Common Good series, spotlighting how mission-driven organizations are working to create meaningful impact in communities around the world.

The film highlights the inspiring work of DignityMoves , a California-based nonprofit committed to ending unsheltered homelessness by building interim supportive housing and delivering wraparound services with dignity. Viewers will gain insight into how Jitasa plays a vital role in the organization's success-by managing essential financial operations in the background, Jitasa allows the DignityMoves team to focus entirely on their mission.

The film showcases how financial clarity, dependable service, and nonprofit expertise can empower changemakers like DignityMoves to scale their work and address urgent community needs.

Watch the film here!

Presented by B Lab Global | Produced for Jitasa by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions

About Jitasa

Jitasa is the largest national provider of accounting and bookkeeping services exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Since 2008, Jitasa has served over 3,000 mission-driven organizations with a commitment to affordability, financial clarity, and impact-focused service. Learn more at .

