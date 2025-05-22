Spectacular Opening Of Sue Wong's Retrospective Exhibition 'Glamour & Grace'

Over 250 Guests Celebrate“Sue Wong: Glamour & Grace” Exhibition Opening at Malibu City Hall

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 250 guests gathered at Malibu City Hall on Sunday, May 18, 2025, to celebrate the opening of Sue Wong : Glamour & Grace, a retrospective exhibition honoring the acclaimed fashion designer. Hosted by the Malibu Arts Commission , the event featured a red carpet arrival, a live model presentation, and an intimate Q&A session with fashion icon Sue Wong, moderated by actor and artist Leigh McCloskey in a packed auditorium.The exhibition showcases Wong's signature haute glamour evening gowns, renowned for their intricate couture details, including hand beadwork and embroidery. Her designs seamlessly blend golden-era Hollywood elegance with contemporary flair. Wong draws inspiration from various romantic eras such as 1920s Paris, Weimar Berlin, 1930s Shanghai, pre-Code Hollywood, and Manhattan's gilded Jazz Age.During the Q&A, Wong discussed her design philosophy, emphasizing her commitment to creating couture that is timeless, exquisite, and accessible.“I believe in beauty, magic, and transformation,” Wong stated.“My goal has always been to bring haute couture to the masses.”Widely credited as the first American designer to popularize haute couture for broader audiences, Sue Wong shared her inspiring journey-from her early childhood in Maoist China to becoming one of the fashion industry's most celebrated talents. Her creations have graced red carpets at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Oscars, worn by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway, Tyra Banks, Jane Seymour, and Minnie Driver, among many others.The evening also included a private red carpet and after-party for Wong's close friends and collaborators. Special guests included:Abbot Shifu Yeanfan, spiritual leader and Abbot of the Shaolin Temple Los AngelesReverend Patrick McCollum, international global peacemakerPrince Stash Klossowski de Rola, aristocrat, actor, musician, and authorChristine Devine, FOX 11 News anchorLarry Namer, co-founder of E! EntertainmentWhitley Strieber, celebrated authorGeorge Blodwell, celebrity stylistSandro Monetti, BBC journalistAdrienne Lau, creator and producer (Crazy Celeb Social)Jacqueline Murphy, actress (The Admired)Peter Kwong, actor and martial artistJeremy Miller, actor (Growing Pains)Naomi Grossman, Emmy-nominated actress (American Horror Story)Erin Murphy, actress (Bewitched)Kate Linder, actress (The Young and the Restless)Angelica Bridges, actress (Baywatch)Julia Holland, former Malibu Arts Commission Vice Chair and exhibition leaderHaylynn Conrad, Malibu City CouncilwomanBarry Halderman, Chairman of the Malibu Arts CommissionSue Wong Couture Models included: Anna Gupta, Jazzika Dunn, Claudia Charriez, Angela, and Lana.Exhibition Details:Sue Wong: Glamour & Grace is open to the public from May 19 through June 27, 2025, at the Malibu City Gallery, located within Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.Gallery Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMAdmission & Parking: Free. No RSVP required.More Information:Malibu Arts Commission – Sue Wong ExhibitionLearn more about Sue Wong, her world of beauty, magic, and transformation, and her iconic creations:

