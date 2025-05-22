Audfly Showcases Cutting-Edge Directional Sound Technology At COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, CHINA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chinese acoustic technology innovator Audfly has made a significant impression at COMPUTEX 2025, one of the world's largest ICT trade shows, currently taking place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Exhibiting at Booth S0213, the company is unveiling a full ecosystem of directional sound innovations, headlined by its proprietary Focusound Screentechnology - a breakthrough in screen-integrated directional audio.As the inventor and global patent holder of Focusound Screen, Audfly is demonstrating how this transparent, composite film technology turns traditional displays into directional sound emitters, enabling ultra-precise, private audio experiences directly from the screen surface. The solution allows for dynamic control of sound direction and angle, creating immersive, personalized audio zones in a variety of environments.At the show, Audfly is showcasing a wide range of commercial applications for its directional audio technology across key verticals, including smart offices, gaming and entertainment, retail displays, and assistive home environments. The company's booth features a series of live demonstrations, attracting hundreds of professional visitors and technology integrators on the opening day.One of the highlights of the exhibition is Audfly's strategic collaboration with Lenovo, presenting the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 - the world's first AI PC to incorporate Focusound Screen- and the latest Legion series laptops. These products integrate directional sound technology directly into the screen, offering both privacy protection and enhanced clarity for business, gaming, and content consumption."Audfly's presence at COMPUTEX marks an important step in the internationalization of directional audio," said a show attendee from a leading smart device brand. "Their ability to create isolated audio zones directly from a display opens new possibilities for AI-powered interaction and personal computing."In addition to consumer-facing innovations, Audfly is also demonstrating custom integration capabilities for OEM and enterprise markets, with solutions already in development or deployment for laptops, TVs, digital signage, information kiosks, smart cockpits, and more.The company's approach to audio - combining precision acoustics with AI interaction - positions it at the forefront of a new wave of human-machine interface technologies. With directional sound gaining momentum as a differentiator in the next generation of intelligent devices, Audfly's proprietary innovations are set to shape the future of sound.COMPUTEX 2025 runs from May 20 to 23 in Taipei, featuring over 1,500 exhibitors from around the globe.For more information, visit Audfly at Booth S0213, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company's flagship Focusound Screentechnology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly's innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

