MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upon the recommendation of the ad hoc Committee, the Supervisory Board of Tarkett reiterates a favourable reasoned opinion on the fairness of the public buy-out Offer followed by a squeeze-out.

This favourable reasoned opinion follows the submission by Finexsi of an addendum to its fairness opinion confirming the fairness of the Offer.

PARIS, FRANCE, 22 MAY 2025 - Following observations by certain minority shareholders of Tarkett concerning the public buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out (OPR-RO) on Tarkett shares initiated by Tarkett Participation at a price of €17 per share1 (the“ Offer ”) and the submission by Finexsi, acting as independent expert2, of an addendum to its fairness opinion confirming the fairness of the Offer, the Supervisory Board of Tarkett, based on the recommendation of the ad hoc Committee, reiterated its favourable reasoned opinion and confirmed that the Offer is in the interest of Tarkett, its shareholders and its employees.

The addendum to Finexsi's report and the reiteration of the Supervisory Board's reasoned opinion, based on the recommendation of the Ad Hoc Committee, have been made available on Tarkett's website (Public buy-out offer - Investors - Tarkett Group ).

The proposed Offer remains subject to review by the AMF3.

Warning

The Offer is made to shareholders of Tarkett located in France and outside France, provided that the local law to which they are subject allows them to participate in the Offer without requiring Tarkett Participation to complete additional formalities.

###

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a world leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, with sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group employs nearly 12,000 people and has 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, retail outlets and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett HumanConscious Design® approach.

Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, mnemonic code: TKTT).

Investor Relations Contact

...

Media Contacts

Brunswick – ... – Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Tarkett – ...

Hugues Boëton – Tel: +33 (0)6 79 89 27 15 – Benoit Grange – Tel +33 (0)6 14 45 09 26

1 See press release dated April 24, 2025.

2 See press release dated February 20, 2025.

3 The Offer documentation is available on the website (Public buy-out offer - Investors - Tarkett Group ).

Attachment

Tarkett - Reiteration of the Supervisory Board favorable reasoned opinion 22.05.2025