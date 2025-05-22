Plugged In Recovery Launches Outpatient Program To Meet Rising Demand For High-Impact Addiction And Mental Health Treatment

Outpatient services extend the full continuum of care, improving long-term outcomes for addiction and mental health treatment.

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand grows for flexible, high-quality addiction treatment, Plugged In Recovery has launched a new outpatient program that expands its continuum of care while preserving the clinical depth and holistic approach the center is known for.

Research consistently shows that individuals who complete both residential and outpatient treatment achieve significantly better outcomes, with one-year abstinence rates exceeding 65% , compared with less than 35% for those who receive only brief or partial care. Plugged In's new outpatient services are designed to close that gap and support long-term success without requiring individuals to step away from work, school, or family life.

"We've seen firsthand how critical structured outpatient care is for lasting recovery," said Wade Muhlhauser, founder and CEO of Plugged In Recovery. "This program ensures people in our care can keep moving forward, professionally, personally, and clinically, without interruption."

The new offering includes a partial hospitalization program, along with three- and five-day intensive outpatient program tracks. Individuals engage in up to 15 hours of weekly clinical programming, which includes multiple group sessions, weekly individual therapy, recovery housing and psychoeducation focused on relapse prevention, emotional regulation, and mental wellness.

Led by Brianna Perone, director of outpatient services, the program blends evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and mindfulness-based relapse prevention with a strong trauma-informed foundation.

Plugged In Outpatient offers a robust menu of holistic services, including yoga, art therapy, red light therapy, sound baths, and mindfulness sessions, to strengthen the mind-body connection and reduce relapse risk. These offerings reflect Plugged In Recovery's commitment to whole-person healing.

The Plugged In Outpatient program accepts most major commercial insurance plans and integrates seamlessly with its existing residential and sober living services. This alignment ensures continuity and consistency at every stage of the recovery journey.

Providers, families, and individuals seeking more information or referrals are encouraged to visit pluggedinrecovery or call 480-944-0999.

About Plugged In Recovery

Plugged In Recovery provides trauma-informed, high-quality addiction and mental health treatment in Arizona. The organization offers residential, outpatient and sober living services in a boutique, tech-friendly setting focused on personalized care and lasting recovery.

