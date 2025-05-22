CELEBRITY CHEF NICK DIGIOVANNI & MEDIA COMPANY, RAPTIVE, PARTNER TO LAUNCH 'NICK's KITCHEN' SITE

The partnership combines DiGiovanni's next-generation vision with Raptive's industry-leading expertise to expand the latest brand from the culinary content creator across platforms

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive , the world's leading creator media company, today announced its collaboration with Nick DiGiovanni , the award-winning chef, New York Times bestselling author and digital megastar, as he expands "Nick's Kitchen," a flagship destination for food lovers and aspiring chefs, to the open web with NicksKitchen .

Initially launched as DiGiovanni's second YouTube channel in January 2025, "Nick's Kitchen" is a Food Network-style return to the basics, designed to provide curious home cooks and advanced chefs alike with tested recipes that feature clean visuals and straightforward step-by-step instructions. The series features the best production quality available online, combining the professional feel of a TV network with the accessibility of YouTube.

"Nick is a savvy entrepreneur who has built an organic and trusted audience," said Michael Sanchez, Raptive CEO. "By working together to expand his audience and digital presence beyond social platforms, he leads a growing wave of creators who are taking ownership of their content and proving that independence reigns supreme."

The partnership marks the next evolution for DiGiovanni's brand, with Raptive positioned to unlock new growth avenues, audience reach, and revenue for the category-defining "Nick's Kitchen."

"'Nick's Kitchen' is a destination for anyone and everyone who loves food and cooking," said Nick DiGiovanni. "We're excited to be bringing NicksKitchen to life alongside Raptive and expanding our footprint on the open web."

Raptive ranks among the top 10 largest global digital media companies with an audience of 226 million, and Comscore's MMX Multi-Platform Total Audience December 2024 rankings further cement Raptive's industry leadership, placing it #1 in food and family content-a distinction it has held since 2018. To date, Raptive has paid its 5,700+ creators more than $3.2 billion through its transparent, performance-driven revenue model, with 99% creator retention and an expanding network of hand-selected creators in key categories, including food, tech, sports, and gaming.

About Nick DiGiovanni

Nick DiGiovanni is a chef, culinary content creator, social media megastar, and world record holder for numerous food-related feats. After becoming the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef, Nick rapidly gained a loyal, eager-to-learn audience for his award-winning video content. Today, Nick has over 50 million followers across social media, has broken 11 World Records, has been named to Forbes Top Creators List for 2023 & 2024, has been honored by Forbes's 30 Under 30, and has won Streamy Awards and Webby Awards for his online content. In 2023, Nick released his first cookbook, Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook, becoming an instant 6x New York Times Bestselling Author.

Nick can also add entrepreneur & business owner to his resume with the creation of his premium pantry staples company, Osmo. His goal in life is to make the world a happier, better-fed place through food, which led to the launch of Happy Potato, a clothing brand with proceeds feeding meals to people in need via non-profit affiliate, The Farmlink Project. Nick serves as the sole brand ambassador for Farmlink, and in just a few years, Farmlink has already rescued and fed well over 100 million meals to those in need. Nick has collaborated with the highest tier of talent, including Matthew McConaughey, Jason Momoa, Paris Hilton, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Brady, and Selena Gomez, and partnered with major companies like Dunkin', Google, Burger King, and T-Mobile.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with comprehensive monetization and audience support, enabling creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $3.2 billion to date and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptiv .

