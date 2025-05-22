Los Sabores De Mi México In Washington DC.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) We combine the magic of Mexico's incredible flavors with recipes from the iconic artist Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), presenting a world where cuisine meets art. A replica of the façade of the Kahlo family home will offer all visitors an opportunity to learn more about the renowned Mexican artist and her family.

A major highlight of the event is the unveiling of an exclusive book that reveals treasured family recipes. This publication promises to be a culinary and cultural gem, delighting food lovers, Frida Kahlo fans, and admirers of Mexican flavors alike.

"This book connects us to the woman, to the family," said Chef Mónica Patiño. She adds, "To that everyday life-what was eaten in Frida's home, her handwritten recipes... Frida in Coyoacán was always deeply connected to traditional Mexican cooking, which is still alive today."

The exhibition will also feature never-before-seen photographs capturing the intimate essence of the Kahlo family. Immerse yourself in the personal and artistic world of this Mexican icon through these unique images.

"It is a great honor to share a part of our heritage, of our family's story, with the world," said Mara Romeo Kahlo, Frida Kahlo's great-niece. "We believe that the kitchen is the heart of a home, and we are bringing a gastronomic art book and period pieces to share Frida in a very simple, everyday, and fun way..."

Enhancing the experience further, we will showcase ten monumental "Fridas," each reimagined by talented contemporary Mexican artists. These stunning works of art pay homage to the enduring influence of Frida Kahlo in the art world, highlighting her legacy in bold and original ways.

The "Paint Your Frida" workshops will offer families and children the chance to express their creativity and inspiration by painting miniature replicas of the monumental sculptures on display-an engaging and artistic hands-on activity.

Los Sabores de Mi México not only celebrates the rich cultural and culinary heritage of Mexico, but also, in this edition, pays an unprecedented tribute to one of the country's most important artists and her legacy. The event seeks to preserve and honor Mexican heritage, culture, gastronomy, and the arts through events, exhibitions, product launches, and more.

Washington, D.C. Dates: June 12–21, 2025

Location: Mexican Cultural Institute (2829 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009)

Highlights:



Exhibit at the Mexican Cultural Institute



Culinary tastings at various locations across Washington, D.C.



Special guests: members of the Kahlo family - Mara De Anda and Mara Romeo Kahlo, great-niece and great-great-niece of the artist

Attendance by Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States

Los Sabores de Mi México supports Mexican art and artists. In Washington, D.C., Marisela Rumberg, a self-taught artist from Mexico whose work has been exhibited on three continents and featured in international art and textile publications, will create a live "LitoFrida" piece during the events surrounding the exhibition.

Additionally, renowned Mexican chefs will be part of this edition, including:



Marcelino Zamudio, Chicatana Restaurant



Alam Méndez, Apapacho Restaurant

Chabela Coss, Executive Chef of Grupo Pascual

These chefs will pay tribute to traditional Mexican cuisine inspired by the Kahlo family's recipes. This cultural celebration will unite prominent figures from the worlds of art, gastronomy, and diplomacy in a unique experience honoring the roots of Mexico.

About Los Sabores de Mi México:

Los Sabores de Mi México is a cultural organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating Mexican heritage, culture, cuisine, and the arts through events, exhibitions, product launches, and more. The Washington, D.C. stop is part of a national tour across major U.S. cities, designed to showcase the richness of Mexican culture in all its glory.

