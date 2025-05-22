Burnout Expert Scott Anderson Shares Surprising Recovery Methods On New Podcast Episode

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In The Burnout Club Podcast, Scott Anderson discusses how high-achievers can reverse burnout through fast, practical techniques - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Beverly Hills California, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnout Club Podcast is distributed by Mission Matters Media.

In the latest episode of The Burnout Club Podcast, host Patrice Bonfiglio welcomes business coach and licensed therapist Scott Anderson for an eye-opening conversation on reversing burnout. Anderson, founder of DoubleDare and author of You're Not Toast, opens up about his own experience with burnout and introduces counterintuitive techniques designed to help high-performing professionals recover-starting with just seconds a day.

With more than 30 years as a business owner and credentials in both executive coaching and mental health, Anderson has developed the Burnout Breakthrough Method. His process focuses on identifying internal causes of burnout-such as perfectionism, lack of boundaries, and overachievement-rather than blaming external circumstances.

“Most of the time, we're the ones causing our own burnout,” said Anderson during the interview.“That's the good news. Because if we're causing it, we can also fix it.”

Throughout the episode, Anderson explains why common fixes like vacations or sabbaticals often fail and shares his“mini vacation” method-short, focused moments of mindfulness and physical awareness that help break the stress cycle. He also touches on the psychological roots of burnout, the importance of complete breaks during the day, and how leaders can achieve more by shifting away from fear-driven behaviors.

Anderson's practical advice, backed by science and clinical experience, offers listeners immediate tools for relief. He invites those struggling with burnout to visit fastfixcall.co to schedule personalized support.

Listeners can watch the full interview on YouTub , where The Burnout Club continues to explore the intersection of success and well-being.

About The Burnout Club Podcast

The Burnout Club Podcast, hosted by hedge fund veteran Patrice Bonfiglio, provides a platform for candid conversations about burnout across industries. Through interviews with professionals and experts, the podcast explores the root causes of burnout and offers real-world tools for recovery and prevention

Media Communications:

The Burnout Club Podcast is distributed by Mission Matters Media.

...

Attachment

Scott Anderson, founder of DoubleDare and author of“You're Not Toast,” appears on The Burnout Club Podcast to share tools for fast burnout recovery.