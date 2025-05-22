Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AKVA Group ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting


2025-05-22 12:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA was held today, 22 May 2025. The minutes from the meeting are attached to this notice and will be made available on the company's website,

All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the annual general meeting.

Dated: 22 May 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web:

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: ...


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • AKVA group ASA - Minutes of AGM 2025
  • AKVA group ASA - Protokoll fra OGF 2025

