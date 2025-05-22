AKVA Group ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting

All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the annual general meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.