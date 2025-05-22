NYSCC Suppliers’ Day Announces Coty Keynote Presentation: Fireside Chat With Stacey House, Senior Vice President Of AGILE Beauty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Beauty & Personal Ingredients & Formulation Event Takes Place June 3 & 4 at the Javits Center in New York City

New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is proud to announce Stacey House, Senior Vice President of AGILE Beauty at Coty , as the keynote speaker for the highly anticipated 2025 Suppliers' Day , taking place June 3-4 at the Javits Center in New York City.

In a special presentation titled “Change is Constant – Agility is Key,” on Wednesday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m., House will explore how agility is essential in today's beauty landscape. As the industry continuously evolves to meet dynamic consumer needs and expectations, Coty's AGILE Beauty approach is setting a new standard for innovation. Stacey House will delve into how Coty is breaking down traditional boundaries, redefining industry norms, and accelerating innovation through a nimble, forward-thinking strategy that keeps consumers at the core.

“In a world where change is the only constant, agility is key,” said Stacey House .“At Coty, AGILE Beauty is more than a methodology-it's a mindset that empowers us to innovate with speed, create with purpose, and stay at the forefront of trends-deeply attuned to the evolving needs of beauty consumers around the world.”

The Fireside Chat will be moderated by Kathryn Hopkins , Senior Beauty Editor at Women's Wear Daily (WWD) , bringing her editorial insights and industry perspective to what promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring keynote presentation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacey House to the Suppliers' Day stage,” said John Carola, Chair of NYSCC .“Her leadership as past NYSCC Chair and now head of Coty's AGILE Beauty strategy, exemplify the spirit of innovation and adaptability that defines our industry today.”

Another top global brand will take the main stage with “A Conversation with L'Oreal,” featuring two of their experts on augmented beauty and advanced research revealing how cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the beauty industry; this program will be moderated by BeautyMatter.

Additional educational programs offered this year will cover dermabeauty, neuroaesthetics, hair care innovations, bio-tech, advance sustainability in cosmetics and household, microbiome, fragrance, current cosmetic regulations, Chinese beauty market, innovations from exhibitors, and hot topics. Specialty programs include Discover Sustainability, World of Chemistry, and new this year The Formulators' Tour: The Wellbeing of Water.

Future Chemists Workshop, Mentorship program and a Career Fair will be held in support of young professionals in the industry as well as information on the numerous NYSCC scholarships and grants that are offered. The NYSCC Industry Awards Night will take place on June 3 at Classic Car Club NYC and feature the announcement of the eight finalists of the CEW Supplier's Beauty Award.

About New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. The NYSCC Suppliers' Day in New York City, is the leading North American event for beauty ingredients, formulations, and delivery innovations. For more information visit: , Connect with NYSCC on Facebook: @NYSCC and Instagram: @NYSCCMAIN

