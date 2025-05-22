NEW DAY FOUNDATION FOR FAMILIES EXPANDS PHILANTHROPIC REACH WITH NEW MAJOR GIFT OFFICER, FUELING GROWTH & IMPACT

Jennifer Dubie joins the New Day staff as the major and planned gift officer.

New Day Foundation for Families today announced the addition of Major and Planned Gift Officer Jennifer Dubie to the nonprofit's staff.

- Gina Kell Spehn, president and co-founder of New Day FoundationROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Day Foundation for Families, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and emotional support to families facing cancer, today announced the addition of Major and Planned Gift Officer Jennifer Dubie to the nonprofit's staff. The announcement was made by New Day Co-founder and President Gina Kell Spehn .Dubie has worked in the non-profit sector for 12 years, driven by a passion for serving her community. Most recently she served as development director for Clonlara School, a private alternative school in Ann Arbor, Mich. She has also worked in development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and in program development for The Senior Alliance.Having seen the impact of cancer firsthand when her mother faced the disease, Dubie is motivated to use her skills to help an organization that supports those affected by cancer. Recognizing how the community helped her own family members with cancer, she knew that New Day was the place for her.“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our team,” said Kell Spehn.“Her dedication and expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our mission and expanding the reach of our support for individuals and families facing cancer. The generosity of our donors makes our work possible, and Jennifer's leadership in fostering meaningful partnerships will ensure we continue to provide hope and critical resources to those who need them most. We look forward to the impact she will have as part of our team.”Dubie is a lifelong Michigander and a proud Michigan State University alum. She may be reached at ....New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

