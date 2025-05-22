Sticky Brand And Vermont Green FC Partner To Champion Environmental And Social Responsibility In Vermont
Vermont Green FC has embarked on an ambitious mission to embed environmental justice into its competitive strategy, operational processes, and culture. The Club believes soccer can be a powerful catalyst for a more environmentally sustainable and socially just world.
Sticky Brand is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment by using eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, and operating in a“LEED” certified green facility that runs off 100% carbon free and 78% renewable energy. Sticky Brand has an impressive goal to transition to zero landfill waste by 2026.
“Sticky Brand has been a tremendous partner in helping Vermont Green FC expand the reach of our club,” said Sam Glickman, co-founder of Vermont Green FC.“Their high-quality stickers are a vibrant extension of our brand-shared with fans at the stadium and included in every online order. They've helped us build stronger connections with our community, generate meaningful revenue, and stay true to our values of creativity, accessibility, and purpose-driven business.”
Sticky Brand is honored to continue its support for Vermont Green FC and looks forward to supporting Vermont's leadership in environmental and social responsibility. For more information on Sticky Brand and its sustainability initiatives, visit stickybrand .
