Sports.Com Accelerates Brand Exposure At This Weekend’S 2025 Indy 500 With Sponsorship Deal Featuring Driver Louis Foster, Car No. 45

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helmet branding partnership with INDYCAR's reigning development champion places Sports.com on the global motorsport stage

INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a member of the Inc. family of brands (Nasdaq LTRY;LTRYW)“the Company”), the fast-growing platform at the intersection of sports, media and technology, proudly announces a high-visibility partnership with Louis Foster, one of the brightest young drivers in motorsport, ahead of his debut in the 2025 Indy 500.

Foster, the 2024 Indy NXT Champion, joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driving the No. 45 car for his first full season in the NTT INDYCAR Series. A dual titleholder on the Road to Indy ladder, Foster previously claimed the 2022 Indy Pro 2000 Championship, making him one of only a few drivers to win multiple titles on the development path to INDYCAR.



His helmet will feature throughout the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, dubbed the“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, creating visibility for the brand on the global motorsport stage.

Louis Foster qualified 20th for this year's Indy 500 and will start from Row 7, driving the No. 45 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“The Indy 500 is not just a race - it's a cultural institution. To partner with a driver of Louis Foster's caliber at such an iconic event reinforces our mission to deliver high-impact exposure, enhance international brand recognition, and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Marc Bircham, Director at

“As someone who grew up around racing and spent much of my early life immersed in the automotive world alongside my father, motorsport has always been close to my heart. The Indy 500 is arguably the most prestigious and iconic race in the world - it's an event every driver dreams of competing in,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of and .“We are proud to support Louis Foster in his first Indy 500 and thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase the brand on such a historic stage. This partnership reflects both my personal passion for racing and our wider strategy of aligning with world-class talent in high-exposure environments.”



At just 21 years old, Foster has already amassed 40 career wins and 88 podiums across 189 races, showcasing elite skill on road courses, ovals, and street circuits, underscoring his future potential in global racing.

This sponsorship represents a strategic expansion of presence in elite motorsport, aligning with the company's broader mission to accelerate fan engagement, amplify cultural relevance, and expand its commercial footprint through multi-channel revenue strategies.

To learn more about Louis Foster, visit or follow him on Instagram @louisfosterr.

“I'm absolutely delighted to be partnering with for my Indy 500 debut,” said Louis Foster. “From the moment we connected, I've been excited by their vision and the energy they're bringing to sports media. They're not just sponsoring athletes - they're actively disrupting the way fans engage with sport, introducing innovative technology and immersive experiences that feel truly next-gen. I'm proud to represent a brand that's pushing the envelope and can't wait to see where this journey takes us.”



About Inc.

The Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X , Instagram and Facebook

For more information, please visit or contact our media relations team at ....

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

