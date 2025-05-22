Helen Huang And GOB Reimagine Emotional Wellness At Relaxi Spring Wellness Gala

GOB Co-Founder Helen Huang (left)

RelaXi Spring Wellness Gala at GOB's flagship space

GOB merchandise at RelaXi Spring Wellness Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Last night, Helen Huang, Creative Director of GOB ( ), unveiled a transformative vision for emotional wellness at the RelaXi Spring Wellness Gala, held at GOB's flagship space in Midtown Manhattan. In partnership with InnovatorX, the evening marked a groundbreaking moment where technology, art, and self-care converged.The gala introduced RelaXi AI, a next-generation platform that maps emotional states through culturally attuned prompts, designed to foster reflection and reconnection in an increasingly overstimulated world. Under Helen's creative direction, the event became more than a product launch, it was an immersive invitation to feel, pause, and reconnect.The space, transformed by Helen into a nature-inspired retreat, blended visual art, scent, sound, and touch. A striking 10-meter calligraphy-style mural, evoking the forests of Italy, set the tone for an evening dedicated to slowing down and feeling deeply.The centerpiece of the event, The Shelf, translated personal emotional archives into a tactile installation. Helen's sculptural design mimicked natural caves, each holding objects that embodied universal emotional states, anxiety, exhaustion, and invisibility. The shelves were finished with hand-painted silk and cashmere scarves, turning every interaction into a moment of sensory engagement and meaning.Helen Huang founded GOB to shift the wellness narrative from metrics and perfection to softness, beauty, and depth.“At GOB, we believe that emotional well-being should be visceral and human,” she says.“We design spaces and experiences that allow people to feel, not just perform wellness.”Unlike conventional apps focused on tracking, RelaXi AI echoes GOB's philosophy by offering gentle, culturally resonant emotional support. It's tech that feels personal, designed not to optimize, but to nurture.About GOBGOB (Gorgeous Beauty) is a pioneering wellness concept rooted in regenerative skincare, contemporary art, and somatic design. Based in NYC and led by Helen Huang, GOB creates spaces and experiences that bridge aesthetic beauty and emotional depth.About Helen HuangHelen Huang is a creative artist whose work spans healthcare, beauty, fashion, theatre, and immersive interactive installations. With a philosophy rooted in the fusion of beauty, functionality, and emotional resonance, her designs invite connection and spark wonder. Inspired by the interplay of light, texture, and space, Helen creates transformative environments that blur the line between reality and imagination. As Creative Director/Chief Strategy Officer of GOB and a core member of the Vermilion Theatre, she brings a multidisciplinary and cross-cultural perspective to her practice.

