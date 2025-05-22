Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Support Device That Facilitates Comfort For Side Sleepers

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andre T. of Clinton, MD is the creator of the Configurable Support Pillow Device, a specialized pillow with an L-shaped design to better accommodate side sleepers. With the ergonomic L-shaped design and customizable features, this versatile pillow offers targeted support for the head, neck, shoulders, and arms to help users wake up refreshed and pain-free.Side sleeping is one of the most common sleep positions, yet traditional pillows often fall short in providing adequate support. The Configurable Support Pillow Device addresses this gap by featuring a unique L-shaped body comprised of a vertical and horizontal arm that adapts to the body's natural contours. The horizontal arm cradles the head and neck to maintain proper cervical alignment, while the vertical arm bolsters the torso and prevents arm compression to reduce tossing and turning throughout the night.Available in both queen and king sizes, the Configurable Support Pillow Device accommodates a wide range of user preferences and body types. Whether users are seeking pressure relief, better alignment, or enhanced comfort, this pillow adapts seamlessly through folding, rotating, or reconfiguring into different shapes for multiple uses including elevating knees or stabilizing the upper body. Each device is crafted from materials like memory foam, down alternatives, natural fibers, and may even include optional cooling gel layers. Its modular design allows users to adjust firmness and height across different sections, creating a fully personalized sleep experience.The Configurable Support Pillow Device was developed to solve a very real problem for side sleepers: finding a comfortable, supportive position that does not leave them waking up in pain or fatigue. This product eliminates the need for stacking multiple pillows and offers a single, all-in-one solution for a better night's sleep. For anyone struggling with discomfort or disrupted sleep from inadequate pillow support, the Configurable Support Pillow Device is a smart, elegant solution. Manufacturers would significantly benefit from large-scale development of this product since so many people sleep on their side throughout the night.Andre filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Configurable Support Pillow Device product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Configurable Support Pillow Device can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

