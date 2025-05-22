Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Abbadox Named A Top South Florida Workplace For Third Year In A Row

Abbadox Named A Top South Florida Workplace For Third Year In A Row


2025-05-22 11:16:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our team-and the culture we've worked so intentionally to build," said Yaniv Dagan , CEO and founder of AbbaDox. "To earn this award three years running, based on what our employees themselves have shared, means more than any metric we track."

Earlier this year, AbbaDox also received the RBMA Rad Honors Culture & Wellbeing Award , a national distinction that celebrates organizations prioritizing inclusivity, growth, morale, and a healthy work-life balance. Together, these awards underscore the company's ongoing belief that when people feel seen, supported, and connected-great work follows.

At AbbaDox, that belief is embedded in everything from team development initiatives and leadership opportunities to hybrid flexibility, inclusive traditions, and company-wide recognition programs.

"We're proud of our technology, but we're even prouder of the team behind it," added Dagan. "Because the real differentiator isn't just the platform we've built-it's the people who make it run."

To learn more about AbbaDox or explore career opportunities, visit .

ABOUT ABBADOX
One Platform for Every Patient Interaction.
AbbaDox transforms radiology operations with an AI-powered platform that unifies fragmented systems. From scheduling to reporting, our integrated solution simplifies workflows, improves efficiency, and reduces costs for imaging centers.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE AbbaDox

MENAFN22052025003732001241ID1109583584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search