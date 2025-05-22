Abbadox Named A Top South Florida Workplace For Third Year In A Row

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our team-and the culture we've worked so intentionally to build," said Yaniv Dagan , CEO and founder of AbbaDox. "To earn this award three years running, based on what our employees themselves have shared, means more than any metric we track."

Earlier this year, AbbaDox also received the RBMA Rad Honors Culture & Wellbeing Award , a national distinction that celebrates organizations prioritizing inclusivity, growth, morale, and a healthy work-life balance. Together, these awards underscore the company's ongoing belief that when people feel seen, supported, and connected-great work follows.

At AbbaDox, that belief is embedded in everything from team development initiatives and leadership opportunities to hybrid flexibility, inclusive traditions, and company-wide recognition programs.

"We're proud of our technology, but we're even prouder of the team behind it," added Dagan. "Because the real differentiator isn't just the platform we've built-it's the people who make it run."

