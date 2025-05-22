Stellarwp Launches Stellarsites: The Easiest Way To Build And Launch A Wordpress Site

With StellarSites, we're rethinking what it means to build a WordPress site.

Post thi

"With StellarSites, we're rethinking what it means to build a WordPress site," says Zach Tirrell, General Manager of StellarWP. "We are evolving beyond managed hosting and presenting a new category: solutions-based hosting for WordPress. It's an all-in-one experience for people who need to launch a professional website quickly without the steep learning curve typically associated with WordPress."

StellarSites starts at $15 per month , with plans tailored to meet a variety of needs including ecommerce, fundraising, event management, and online learning.

StellarSite's key features include:



Fast, easy setup that includes hosting, curated templates, and drag-and-drop design tools.

Premium plugins bundled in from StellarWP's top brands, including KadenceWP, The Events Calendar, GiveWP, LearnDash, IconicWP, and SolidWP.

Automatic updates, backups, and built-in optimization for fast, secure performance.

Quick-start AI wizard to spin up a first draft of your website in minutes.

Freedom and flexibility of WordPress without the frustration of starting from scratch.

Expert support from the people who build the tools. All of StellarSites' premium features are powered by StellarWP brands, which means users get access to the team behind the solutions. 100% owned and operated by StellarWP. Unlike many hosted website providers that build their services on top of cloud platforms, every component of StellarSites is owned and managed by StellarWP, including the hardware and data centers.

Unlike typical site builders that lock users into proprietary systems, StellarSites runs entirely on WordPress; each site is open, flexible, and built to scale. Whether you're launching your first product as a solopreneur or planning a fundraiser as a nonprofit, StellarSites delivers WordPress's full potential, minus the complexity.

A Better Way to WordPress

StellarSites arrives at a time when users are demanding more intuitive web-building experiences without sacrificing the ownership and flexibility that WordPress provides. With StellarWP's track record of powering nearly 3 million websites globally, StellarSites is poised to become the go-to launchpad for modern WordPress users.

Be sure to join their Discord communit to engage and learn from the entire StellarWP team.

StellarSites is available now at stellarwp/stellarsite .

About StellarWP

We are a collective of WordPress innovators, empowering business owners and creators with plugins and tools to help them thrive. Our solutions encompass the most trusted names in WordPress, including KadenceWP, GiveWP, The Events Calendar, LearnDash, SolidWP, and more. Trusted by millions of users, StellarWP builds tools that power creativity, commerce, and community across the web. We are part of the Liquid Web family of brands. Learn more at stellarwp .

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web leverages best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities to provide unparalleled support and growth for businesses. Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web's expansive global reach and support for nearly 200,000 customers is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Our foundation is built by a world-class team of technology and industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact Name: Peter Gollan

Title: Senior Director, Marketing, StellarWP

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE StellarWP