Actor, Musician, And Writer Releases Second Picture Book In His Praised Children's Series Fostering Life Skills And Social Emotional Learning
Delilah and the Missing Curtains is the second book in the praised Child's Guide Series of books covering fundamental life lessons, including how to lose with poise, win with dignity, the importance of honesty, and so much more. It follows the well-received Don't Make Noise Lose With Poise: A Child's Guide To Losing. Kids of all ages will enjoy the humor and rhymes while parents will appreciate the character development and moral teachings underpinning each book.
David Farkas is a television, theater, and film actor with screen credits including NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, Passions, and Flightplan with Jodie Foster. Farkas and his wife, Brittany Farkas, are musical partners with two albums featuring uplifting music that combines elements of gospel, country, folk, and rap. Their artistic collaboration led them to their heartwarming and inspiring children's book journey.
Key Details:
-
Title: Delilah and the Missing Curtains: A Child's Guide to Gratitude and Happiness
Series: A Child's Guide series
Author: David Farkas
Illustrator : Brittany Farkas
Genre: Juvenile fiction
Publisher: Good Wolf Press
Publication Date: May 22, 2025
Formats: Paperback, ebook
Where to Buy: Amazon
Call to Action: For more information or to request a review copy, contact David Farkas at [email protected] or visit .
Contact: David Farkas
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 213 709 6908
Website:
