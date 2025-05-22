Actor, Musician, And Writer Releases Second Picture Book In His Praised Children's Series Fostering Life Skills And Social Emotional Learning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the Farkas's sophomore collaboration, young Delilah the Ant, in her quaint new treehouse home, has everything she could ever want for her pretty bedroom...except one thing, pink curtains! Will these curtains make her happy, or will she just want something else after she gets them? With charming illustrations combining serene colored pencil art with playful graphics, this sweet lyrical story with a wise message teaches that gratitude and perspective are powerful tools in the pursuit of happiness.

Delilah and the Missing Curtains is the second book in the praised Child's Guide Series of books covering fundamental life lessons, including how to lose with poise, win with dignity, the importance of honesty, and so much more. It follows the well-received Don't Make Noise Lose With Poise: A Child's Guide To Losing. Kids of all ages will enjoy the humor and rhymes while parents will appreciate the character development and moral teachings underpinning each book.

David Farkas is a television, theater, and film actor with screen credits including NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, Passions, and Flightplan with Jodie Foster. Farkas and his wife, Brittany Farkas, are musical partners with two albums featuring uplifting music that combines elements of gospel, country, folk, and rap. Their artistic collaboration led them to their heartwarming and inspiring children's book journey.

Key Details:



Title: Delilah and the Missing Curtains: A Child's Guide to Gratitude and Happiness

Series: A Child's Guide series

Author: David Farkas

Illustrator : Brittany Farkas

Genre: Juvenile fiction

Publisher: Good Wolf Press

Publication Date: May 22, 2025

Formats: Paperback, ebook Where to Buy: Amazon

