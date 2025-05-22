XRP News: Xendex Presale Ends In 6 Days, Buy $XDX And Don’T Miss Out On XRP’S Fastest-Growing Decentralized Exchange With Lending & Borrowing Feature

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto world continues to turn its attention toward the XRP Ledger, one project is rising fast,. With only 6 days remaining in its presale, time is running out for investors to buy $XDX tokens at pre-launch pricing before the token is listed on major exchanges likeinance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, FirstLedger, and MagneticX.









Read on to learn why XenDex is creating so much excitement across the XRP community.

What is XenDex On XRP Blockchain?

Purchase $XDX At A low Price & Earn Rewards

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built specifically for the XRP Ledger. It combines fast, secure trading with advanced features previously missing from XRPL, all within a user-friendly interface. It's built to be scalable, efficient, and inclusive for both beginners and professional traders.

Features and Problems XenDex Aims to Solve on XRP Ledger

Until now, XRPL lacked key DeFi tools such as:



Lending & borrowing

AI copy trading

Cross-chain interoperability DAO governance

XenDex is solving these limitations with its feature-rich platform, designed to empower the XRP community with the full functionality expected in modern DeFi.

Advantages of $XDX

Holding $XDX , the native utility token of XenDex, comes with powerful benefits:



Governance and voting rights

Staking rewards and yield farming

Discounted fees on the platform Early access opportunities, exclusive to XDX holders

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After the presale, $XDX will be listed and traded on top exchanges including Binance, BitMart, MEXC, MagneticX, and FirstLedger. The project team assures a good increment in $XDX price upon listing.

Buy $XDX Now Before Listing On Binance

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes. XenDex is built transparently with a passionate, crypto-native team. The platform is undergoing smart contract audits to ensure security and reliability before its launch. It is an XRP based crypto project that aims to bring various features live on the Ripple ledger, and aims to become the best DEX on Ripple blockchain.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit , connect your XRP-compatible wallet (e.g., Xaman), and contribute a minimum of 150 XRP. Current rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX. For more information on how to buy $XDX, please visit

XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Filled

Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Presale Ends: In 6 days Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 $XDX

Join XenDex Community

Stay connected and informed:

Website:

Presale:

Telegram:

Twitter/X:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at