Hope Loves Company Founder Jodi O'donnell-Ames Honored With Inaugural 2025 I AM ALS Trailblazer Award

Hope Loves Company (HLC) Founder, Jodi O'Donnell-Ames is awarded the inaugural 2025 I AM ALS Trailblazer Award.

Founder of Hope Loves Company is recognized for her impact on children of ALS families and trailblazing advocacy in honor of Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya

- Jodi O'Donnell-Ames, Founder of Hope Loves Company (HLC)PENNINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Loves Company (HLC) is the only nonprofit in the United States dedicated to supporting children and young adults who have or had a loved one with ALS, is proud to announce that founder and organization leader, Jodi O'Donnell-Ames, has been named the first-ever recipient of the 2025 I AM ALS Trailblazer Award. This honor was presented during the I am ALS 2025 Community Summit in Washington, D.C, recognizing individuals who exemplify bold, community-driven leadership in the ALS movement.The award was given in honor of I AM ALS Founders Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya and celebrates advocates whose vision and integrity have sparked meaningful change.“Anything given in honor of Brian and Sandra comes with integrity and appreciation,” shared O'Donnell-Ames.“Anyone who knows them, LOVES them. I am grateful to them and their vision.”Hope Loves Company (HLC) was founded by O'Donnell-Ames in 2012 as the result of losing her husband Kevin O'Donnell to ALS in 2001, at the age of 35. Since then, she has championed the needs of young caregivers. Her personal experience led her to recognize that there are many children and teens who often carry invisible emotional burdens as they help care for loved ones with ALS. Through Jodi's leadership, Hope Loves Company has grown into a national network of support.In 2025, Hope Loves Company will host four Camp HLCs which welcome children, young adults, and their parents, in four states, including:.New Jersey (May).Massachusetts (August).Georgia (September).California (November)In addition to in-person camps, virtual support programs and Hugs of Hope care packages ensure that families across the country can access HLC's resources regardless of location.“The flags we planted at the DC Summit represent the thousands of people diagnosed with ALS each year,” said Laura Higday, who nominated O'Donnell-Ames for the award.“But each flag also represents a child, a family, a story. Jodi's work makes sure these stories are seen, heard, and supported.”Learn More & Help Us Serve More Young Caregivers:.Visit to learn more..Share the Story: Spread the word about HLC's mission and Jodi's award using #HopeLovesCompany.Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@hopelovescompany), and LinkedIn (@hope-loves-company-inc).Donate Now: Support our free camps and care packages by donating at /donateHope Loves Company, Inc. founder, Jodi O'Donnell-Ames can be contacted at ...

Jodi O'Donnell-Ames

Hope Loves Company

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.