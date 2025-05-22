Asphalt Paving in Bergen County NJ

R&D Paving Elevates Industry Standards with Regional Expansion and Infrastructure-Ready Capabilities

SUCCASUNNA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- R&D Paving, a trusted paving contractor based in Northern New Jersey, has announced expanded capabilities and infrastructure-focused service offerings across commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors. This development comes as the region experiences increased infrastructure investment and demand for dependable, long-lasting pavement solutions.Founded more than a decade ago, R&D Paving has evolved from a residential asphalt provider into a multi-service operation specializing in commercial paving, industrial flatwork, and long-term maintenance planning. The company's recent operational expansion includes additional fleet vehicles, a new logistics hub in Morris County, and the launch of a project management division to support larger municipal and commercial contracts.Rising to Meet Regional Infrastructure NeedsNew Jersey municipalities and developers are actively seeking experienced, well-equipped contractors capable of delivering durable pavement under high-traffic and high-regulation conditions. R&D Paving's reputation for structural integrity and finish consistency has positioned the company as a reliable partner across both public and private sectors.“Paving has always been about more than laying asphalt. It's about planning, grading, drainage, and delivering outcomes that last for decades,” said Richard George, founder of R&D Paving.“Our expansion reflects a commitment to doing this work right - on time, on budget, and with zero shortcuts.”Comprehensive Services Anchored in CraftsmanshipR&D Paving provides a full scope of services including:Commercial parking lot construction and resurfacingMunicipal road and sidewalk rehabilitationTar and chip installations for private estates and public access roadsIndustrial-grade flatwork and loading zone reinforcementAsphalt maintenance, sealcoating, and crack fillingConcrete apron, curb, and sidewalk installationsSnow removal and salting for commercial clientsThe company's service model emphasizes vertical integration, with in-house equipment operators, site engineers, and project managers ensuring continuity from estimate through execution.Commitment to Safety, Training, and QualityR&D Paving has implemented jobsite safety protocols aligned with OSHA and DOT standards, and recently expanded its internal training program for new and returning crew members. All project leads are trained in surface compaction testing, water management engineering, and material temperature monitoring to maximize pavement life.“New Jersey's climate and traffic volume present challenges that require technical precision and experience,” said George.“This isn't decorative work - this is essential infrastructure.”Community Engagement and Local PartnershipsIn addition to its technical work, R&D Paving has committed to supporting regional economic development by prioritizing local material sourcing and subcontractor partnerships. The company has also pledged discounted rates for veteran-owned businesses and community nonprofits completing essential repairs.Recent projects include resurfacing of municipal access roads in Randolph, large-scale curb work for a commercial redevelopment in Parsippany, and an HOA-wide roadway upgrade in Somerset County.Looking AheadWith an established track record of successful public and private contracts, and a surge in demand for high-quality paving in the post-COVID infrastructure economy, R&D Paving is poised for continued growth. Strategic goals for 2025 include expansion into Southern New York counties and the launch of a GPS-based fleet tracking system to optimize scheduling and response times.About R&D PavingR&D Paving is a New Jersey-based asphalt and concrete contractor providing residential, commercial, and municipal services. The company specializes in high-performance paving, sealcoating, tar and chip applications, and maintenance programs across the Northern and Central New Jersey region. All work is performed by licensed, insured professionals using company-owned equipment and materials sourced from certified regional suppliers.

