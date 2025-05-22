Tiny Home Community Ushers In A New Era Of Affordable Housing
Elevate Community, with 70 tiny homes upon completion of phase two, is poised to become one of the largest, permanent, tiny home developments in the nation . The community includes affordable housing plus crucial support services. Next door at the parent organization Elevate Branson, workforce development training, transportation assistance, mental and physical health services, and children's programs are conveniently available.
Phase one of the project includes 48 tiny homes with 22 more in the next phase. Several microbusinesses, outdoor cooking areas, storage facilities, a small amphitheater, and chapel are all envisioned to create positive connectivity and a feeling of community within the development.
With residents expected to occupy the first homes in 2026 , Elevate Community offers a tangible solution to the economic challenges faced by many in Branson , a city that welcomes an estimated 10 million visitors annually, yet sees a significant portion of its hospitality workforce grappling with seasonal employment, low wages, and limited benefits.
Organizers believe this development could serve as a model for addressing affordable housing needs in many other communities across the country. Over $3 million has been assembled with publicly funded grants and private contributions to the project. Additional financial support is currently being sought to ensure the full realization of these plans to lift those who are struggling up and out of poverty for good.
Elevate Branson is transforming the way poverty is addressed by offering holistic, long-term solutions that create opportunity and empower individuals to reach their full potential. Believing the only lasting way out of poverty is employment, their programs and initiatives are designed to help change lives and transform families with hope, dignity, and purposeful work. This innovative model is paving the way for other communities to launch their own Elevate initiatives to create meaningful and lasting change in other areas.
SOURCE Elevate Branson
