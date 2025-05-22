Dive Into Ocean Week Canada: June 1-8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join a national celebration of the ocean from coast to coast to coast

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Week Canada launches nationwide June 1 and runs until World Ocean Day on June 8. During this annual celebration of ocean connections and culture, people across the country are invited to learn about, reflect on, and take action for the ocean.

Hundreds of inspiring ocean-themed events are taking place across Canada–from shoreline cleanups and science talks to art exhibits and film screenings. There are countless ways for people in every community to get involved.

Discover the program of in-person and virtual events for all-ages at .

Other ways to celebrate Ocean Week Canada include:



Spend a day on the water. First-hand experiences help strengthen your connection to nature. Whether it's a lake, river, or bay-every waterbody in Canada links to the ocean.

Watch stories from Water Guardians and coastal communities . Discover the ocean and ocean culture wherever you are. Take action for the ocean. Find shoreline cleanup information, community science projects, advocacy and more in Ocean Week Canada's Take Action Zone .



Ocean Week Canada is coordinated by the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition in collaboration with regional hubs and partners across the country: .

Contact:

Meghan Callon

Communications and Design Manager

Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition

...

1 (519) 501-3027