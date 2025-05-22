MBBA's 23Rd President Nicole Lester Arrindell Ushers In A New Era Of Excellence At The 41St Anniversary Awards Gala

MBBA 41st Anniversary Awards Gala

Photo Credit: Rowena Husbands

Honoring legal excellence, leadership, and community impact.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) proudly celebrated its 41st Anniversary Awards Gala on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City. This year marked the first Gala under the leadership of Nicole Lester Arrindell, MBBA's 23rd President, who led the evening with purpose, pride, and vision-continuing the organization's enduring tradition of honoring excellence and advancing justice.President Arrindell welcomed hundreds of guests, thanked supporters and sponsors, and bestowed prestigious awards upon an extraordinary group of honorees. She offered an inspiring call to action, encouraging all in attendance to salute those who lead with purpose, honor the legacy we inherit, inspire the next generation of leaders, nurture our networks and one another, and elevate our collective impact.This year's Gala recognized outstanding individuals whose work exemplifies MBBA's values, legacy, and ongoing mission:🎖️ Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society, Public Servant of the Year🎖️ Jamal Haughton, Esq., EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Charter Communications, Inc., Corporate Counsel of the Year🎖️ Lorraine McGowen, Esq., Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Private Practitioner of the Year🎖️ James B. O'Neal, Esq. and Legal Outreach, Trailblazers of the Year🎖️ Hon. Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of NY, Jurist of the YearIn addition to honoring these exceptional leaders, the Gala also raised much-needed funds to support The Friends of the MBBA, the Association's 501(c)(3) charitable sister organization. Friends of MBBA is deeply committed to strengthening the pipeline of diverse legal talent through mentorship, education, and financial support.Through the #MBBAGives initiative, Friends of MBBA supports underrepresented students as they take their first steps toward legal careers, knowing how vital it is to feel seen, supported, and believed in. The organization set out to raise $50,000 to support its mission and programs, and, thanks to the generosity of gala attendees and donors, has already reached 82% of that goal.MBBA extends special thanks to our generous sponsors:🔹 PlatinumWachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz🔸 GoldAkin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLPCharter CommunicationsCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLPEquitable⚪ SilverOrrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLPPaul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLPAnonymous🟤 BronzeA&O ShearmanArnold & PorterBMW of BridgewaterBNY MellonCadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLPClyde & Co LLPFried Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLPGibson DunnHAYNES BOONEThe Legal Aid SocietyLittlerNational GridPerkins Coie LLPProskauer Rose LLPSidley Austin LLPSimpson Thacher & Bartlett LLPSkadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLPWeil, Gotshal & Manges LLPWilmerHale LLPWonderAnonymous🖤 EbonyBenderCrane LLPJamal Haughton, Esq.JAMSPwCRiley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP STENO🤎 MahoganyBenjamin N. Cardozo School of LawBrooklyn Defender ServicesMosaic Search PartnersNorthwestern Mutual | Vivid Advisory PartnersABOUT MBBAThe Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified association of legal professionals committed to advancing equality, excellence, and justice. While focused on empowering Black lawyers, law students, and legal professionals, MBBA welcomes all who support our mission. Through advocacy, professional development, and community engagement, we strive to build a more just and inclusive legal profession.As an affiliate of the National Bar Association, the MBBA continues a proud legacy of service and leadership in the law.FOR MEDIA INQURIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Email: ...Phone: (212) 804-5758

