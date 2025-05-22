MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SmartGraft® by Smart Solutions RX and WeThrivv® Announce Strategic Collaboration to Redefine Scalp and Hair Health Through Science and Innovation

GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SmartGraftand Smart Solutions RX , in conjunction with WeThrivv, announced today a groundbreaking collaboration, marking a significant step forward in elevating standards of care, streamlining treatment protocols, and delivering cutting-edge products and services for hair loss programs worldwide.WeThrivv, known for its post-treatment care devices and regenerative support platforms, complements this effort by providing critical aftercare solutions that enhance healing and promote long-term follicle health. WeThrivv's latest breakthrough in medical care, Juvasonic, offers a groundbreaking device designed to significantly enhance the absorption of therapeutic serums into both the skin and scalp, setting a new standard in advanced wellness and aesthetic treatments. Dr. Sanjay Batra, CEO of WeThrivv, added,“We are thrilled to collaborate with a team that so clearly aligns with our ethos. SmartGraft's leadership and innovation culture perfectly complement our mission to bring meaningful, science-backed technologies to market. Together, we are creating a platform that addresses every phase of the hair restoration journey.”With over a decade of category leadership, SmartGrafthas consistently driven innovation in automated follicular unit extraction (FUE), bringing cutting-edge technology and surgical precision to the collaboration. SmartGraft systems are trusted by physicians globally and are known for delivering natural, permanent results with comprehensive hair restoration platforms.“Our mission at SmartGraft has always been to bridge clinical science with practical solutions that make a real difference in patients' lives,” said Roger Parkin, Chairman and Founder of SmartGraft.“By collaborating with Smart Solutions RX and WeThrivv, we're aligning the right tools, technologies, and education to empower providers and transform outcomes for individuals experiencing hair loss.”Smart Solutions RX is revolutionizing pre- and post-procedure care with its advanced line of nutraceuticals, genetic testing, topical serums, education programs, and SMART eXo technology, delivering physician-formulated solutions designed to optimize patient outcomes. As a key component of the SmartGraft experience, Smart Solutions RX products are specifically developed to support scalp and skin health during recovery and regeneration. Smart Solutions RX harnesses the power of next-generation technology to nourish and revitalize the scalp, helping to create products and treatments to establish the ideal environment for hair restoration and overall aesthetic enhancement.“This collaboration represents a synergy of technologies,” said Cynthia Rager, President of SmartGraft and Smart Solutions RX.“We are committed to staying at the forefront of scientific advancement in hair restoration, and WeThrivv shares our passion for evidence-based, physician-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes. By working alongside WeThrivv and SmartGraft, we're not just supporting hair restoration-we're redefining it, helping patients heal rapidly and more comfortably while offering providers streamlined protocols that increase efficiency and effectiveness.”As part of this collaboration, the SmartGraft system is introducing a new design to integrate Juvasonicto the platform, providing a seamless, end-to-end solution-from FUE surgery to advanced, non-invasive topical delivery. The patent-pending Juvasonic platform enables painless, needle-free infusion of high-value actives directly to the base of the hair follicle-enhancing the efficacy of regenerative therapies.Already endorsed by leading plastic surgeons and dermatologists worldwide, Juvasonic is poised to disrupt the rapidly growing market for scalp health and regenerative hair treatments. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward creating the most scientifically advanced and comprehensive ecosystem for hair restoration, uniting research-driven innovation with physician-centered care.Through shared expertise and integrated service offerings, the collaboration will support medical practices with robust training, marketing tools, patient education resources, and a complete suite of in-office and take-home solutions. This unified approach simplifies the adoption of advanced hair restoration therapies and will improve patient satisfaction and retention.The future of hair restoration is here-and it's smarter, stronger, and more scientific than ever before.About Smart Solutions RXSmart Solutions RX bridges biotechnology with advanced solutions. Founded on the principle that true rejuvenation requires a comprehensive, science-backed approach; we go beyond conventional treatments to provide a complete ecosystem of hair solutions that deliver real results. Smart Solutions RX is dedicated to providing innovative medical-grade products and personalized treatment plans tailored to enhance patient outcomes in aesthetic care.About SmartGraftSmartGraft is revolutionizing the field of hair restoration with its state-of-the-art follicular unit extraction (FUE) technology. Designed for both clinicians and patients, SmartGraft offers a minimally invasive approach to hair transplant procedures, allowing for a more comfortable, efficient, and natural result. SmartGraft's unique features, including automated graft harvesting and a sophisticated graft storage system, ensure higher accuracy, reduced recovery time, and better overall results. By focusing on quality and precision, SmartGraft is empowering both patients and doctors with an enhanced solution for combating hair loss.About WeThrivvWeThrivv LLC is methodically creating a portfolio of professional and consumer products poised to elevate customer experience and satisfaction in facial aesthetics and hair growth markets. With a research laboratory at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, WeThrivv products, including Juvasonic, are made with best-in-class science and are sold directly to consumers and professionals on our websites below.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Media Contact:SmartGraftand Smart Solutions RXContact Person: Cynthia RagerCompany: SmartGraft by Vision Medical, Inc. and Smart Solutions RXEmail: ...Phone: 239-451-5650Websites: ; ; ;WeThrivvContact Person: Amy BatraCompany: WETHRIVV LLCEmail: ...Phone: 215-582-8200Websites: ; ; ; and

