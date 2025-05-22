Luka Modric To Bid Farewell To Real Madrid After Club World Cup

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) After 12 glittering years in the Spanish capital, Luka Modric has announced he will leave Real Madrid following this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

The Croatian maestro, who has been the heartbeat of Madrid's midfield since 2012, confirmed the emotional news on Thursday through a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling time on an era that saw him become the most decorated player in the club's illustrious history.

Modric's final match at the Santiago Bernabéu will come this Saturday against Real Sociedad in what will be Madrid's final La Liga fixture of the season. While the 39-year-old confirmed he will remain with the squad for their Club World Cup campaign in the United States next month, it will mark the last time he wears the famous white shirt on Spanish soil.

"The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end," Modric wrote. "Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history."

Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Modric overcame a difficult start to etch his name into Real Madrid folklore. With nearly 600 appearances and almost 30 major trophies-including a record six UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns-Modric's impact has been nothing short of legendary.

His 2018 Ballon d'Or win, breaking the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly, symbolised his quiet dominance on the global stage.

Known for his vision, control, and elegance on the ball, Modric has been the soul of Madrid's midfield, orchestrating countless victories with grace and determination. Though he will soon step away from the pitch, his influence will echo through the club's history.

"Although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a Madridista," he added.