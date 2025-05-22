FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm

"We didn't create FXIFY to follow the crowd," says Peter Brown, Co-Founder of FXIFY. "We built it to fix what was broken. Traders were being strung along with gimmicks and delays. So we brought in real infrastructure, cut out the nonsense, and gave traders something they could actually rely on."

FXIFY has led a shift in the industry by prioritising transparency, efficiency, and speed. As the first and oldest broker-backed prop firm, FXIFY introduced clear evaluation models and first payouts on demand whilst eliminating common prop firm pain points like vague rules, delayed payments, and inconsistent policies.

The platform supports multiple trading platforms familiar to traders worldwide and offers flexible account structures suited to every style and level. From instant funding programs to futures trading and classic evaluation models, FXIFY has built an ecosystem that gives traders what they need to grow.

In its short history, FXIFY has already secured recognition from International Business Magazine and ForexProp Reviews, among others, for its outstanding contribution to the prop trading space. The firm's highest single payout to date stands at $117,000. One trader has successfully received over 40 payouts - each one delivered on time - while another holds the title of FXIFY's longest continuously funded trader, with a duration of over 1 year and 7 months.

This performance is powered by a growing team of more than 100 staff across four international offices. With over two decades of combined experience in both retail and institutional trading, FXIFY's leadership team brings industry knowledge and operational stability. That experience translates into better trading infrastructure, faster response times, and a platform that understands the real-world needs of traders.

Looking ahead, FXIFY plans to roll out new and enhanced trading programs and introduce additional platform integrations. The firm is also building strategic third-party partnerships and expanding payment options to deliver a smoother, more powerful user experience.

"We're deeply thankful for our trading community's trust and support," says Peter Brown. "Our traders have driven our growth, and we're excited to continue this journey together."

As it enters year three, FXIFY continues to set the pace for the industry - transforming what traders expect from a prop firm. With a foundation of real infrastructure, fast payouts, and proven expertise, FXIFY is not just keeping up with the market. It's raising the bar.

About FXIFY

FXIFY is the industry's oldest broker-backed prop firm, empowering talented traders globally with access to trading capital. Offering a comprehensive range of funded trader programs - including Instant Funding, Futures-funded trading, and various evaluation models - FXIFY enables traders to showcase their skills, earn up to a 90% Performance Split, and access capital up to $400,000 with flexible, on-demand payout options.

Contact

Chris Small

FXIFY

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE FXIFY