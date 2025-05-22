BGL Welcomes Patrick Gillin As Managing Director In Consumer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome Patrick to our growing Consumer team," said John Tilson , Head of BGL's Consumer vertical . "His deep expertise of consumer and residential services will complement our existing capabilities and positions us for continued growth in this dynamic market."

Patrick brings over 15 years of advisory experience, with a strong track record across buy- and sell-side M&A, IPOs, buyouts, and other strategic financings. His transaction experience spans the Consumer industry, with a focus on Consumer & Residential Services, including:



Direct-to-consumer home improvement services – roofing, restoration, remodeling, foundation repair, garage door services

Route-based residential services – HVAC, pest control, pool services, landscaping, lawn care Automotive services – dealership services, car wash, collision, maintenance, tire service

Prior to joining BGL, Patrick was a senior member of the Consumer Products & Services investment banking team at William Blair where he focused on consumer & residential services. He previously held positions at Lazard and Deutsche Bank. Patrick holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky.

"BGL has built a strong reputation in the market as a strong, sector-focused M&A platform with excellent client service, collaborative culture and commitment to client success," said Gillin. "I'm excited to join this talented team and contribute to the continued growth and leadership of BGL's Consumer team."

Patrick is the latest addition to the firm's growing Consumer team, following the recent hire of Michael Doyle as a Managing Director in April. Since 2022, BGL has increased its Managing Director ranks by over 90%, adding more than a dozen new sectors to its industry coverage and expanding its complementary product offerings in private capital advisory across equity, debt, and other financial advisory services, including fairness opinions, valuations, and restructuring.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

Industry Contacts:

John R. Tilson

Head of Consumer

[email protected]

312.658.4770

Patrick Gillin

Managing Director

Consumer

[email protected]

312-898-5349

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company