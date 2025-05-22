Farm Credit Foundation For Agricultural Advancement Awards $445,000 In Scholarships To 65 Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mechanicsburg, PA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is proud to support 65 students with $445,000 in scholarships as they take the next step toward careers in agriculture. Valued at up to $10,000 each, these scholarships were awarded to students showing dedication to both their education and the future of the industry, helping them pursue their goals and make a lasting impact in the agricultural community.

“Each year, we continue to be inspired by the passion, drive, and commitment these exceptional students show toward shaping the future of agriculture,” said Julie Bolyard, Chair of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement.“By supporting their education, we're investing in a stronger, more vibrant agricultural industry. It's an honor to help these future leaders take the next step in their journey.”

The Foundation, funded by Horizon Farm Credit, was established in 2015 to make positive impacts in agriculture, and serves Horizon Farm Credit's 100-county territory in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and portions of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virigina. The scholarship program offers awards to high school seniors or those currently enrolled in a two- or four-year higher education program or technical school, with plans to pursue a career in agriculture. To date, the Foundation has awarded $1,752,500 in scholarships.

Applications for the 2026 scholarship program open later in 2025, and eligible students are encouraged to apply. Scholarship funds are available for students within Horizon Farm Credit's 100-county footprint or Washington, D.C. Applicants must be pursuing careers in agriculture and enrolled in a two or four-year educational program at a college or university, or students currently enrolled in a technical school.

To see the full list of this year's recipients and for more information about the Foundation, visit fcfoundationforag.org .

About the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a non-profit foundation formed in 2015 to help advance the future of agriculture. The Foundation's scholarship program is open to all eligible students located in Horizon Farm Credit's 100 county territory in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C. Learn more at .



About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is a member-owned agricultural lending cooperative, providing consistent and reliable financing and related services to full- and part-time farmers, agricultural-related businesses, and rural landowners. The Association serves 100 counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $7.3 billion in loans outstanding. Learn more at .

