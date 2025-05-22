Aviation Sector Eyes Hydrogen: Key To Sustainable Flight By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The aviation industry's shift towards sustainable flight sees hydrogen as a key player. The report analyzes hydrogen's market and technological advancements. With global climate initiatives and recent innovations, hydrogen's role is expanding.

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact, and hydrogen has emerged as a promising technology to achieve sustainable flight.

This report provides a market and technology forecast for hydrogen infrastructure in aviation up to 2033. Technological advancements are rapidly occurring across the hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to transportation and refuelling. Short-range hydrogen-powered aircraft could potentially enter service by 2035. Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly providing support through initiatives and policies to drive the adoption of hydrogen in aviation.

Despite the considerable opportunities, significant challenges remain in terms of technological development, infrastructure build-out, and cost reduction.

The urgent need for decarbonization across all sectors, including aviation, is driven by growing concerns about environmental health and the imperative to meet global climate goals. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050.

Hydrogen stands out as a compelling alternative fuel for aviation, offering the potential for zero direct carbon emissions from aircraft operations. A key advantage of hydrogen is its high energy-to-mass ratio, which is particularly beneficial for aerospace applications.

Recent innovations include the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's (NREL) achievement in increasing fuel cell power density by 20% in March 2024, enhancing their suitability for passenger aircraft. In June 2024, Airbus and a leading fuel cell manufacturer unveiled a prototype with improved coatings and membrane technologies, significantly extending fuel cell lifespan. Collaborative efforts are also gaining momentum.

This study aims to provide readers with an in-depth understanding of the latest developments within this rapidly evolving sector, encompassing both market trends and technological advancements crucial for the implementation of hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Covered in this study



Market forecasts: Detailed market size projections for each Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation type from 2025 to 2033, segmented by Region, Type, Application and End User

Technology Roadmaps : In-depth analysis of the technological evolution, challenges, and breakthroughs anticipated for each Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation applications.

Procurement Insights: Examination of procurement strategies, trends, and forecasts for both commercial sectors

Regional Analysis : Uncovering region-specific regulatory environments, infrastructure development, and market opportunities Competitive Landscape : Overview of key players, innovators, and new entrants shaping the future of Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation

Segmentation

The market is segmented in regions and Infrastructure Components



Region



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Infrastructure Components



Production



Storage



Transportation Airport Distribution

Reasons to buy



Identify investment opportunities based on global trend analysis in the Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation Market for the next eight years.

Gain insights into demand drivers and identify opportunities in top spending countries.

Enhance understanding of market dynamics, industry trends, and technological advancements.

Discover major channels driving the global market, revealing future opportunities for revenue growth.

Focus resources on ongoing programs across different countries within the Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation Market. Make informed business decisions with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of top systems providers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of Technologies

3.2.1 Role of Cryogenic Technology

3.2.2 Hydrogen Aircraft Design And Infrastructure Requirements

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Current Market Overview

5.2.1 Global aviation industry's current energy consumption patterns and carbon footprint

5.2.2 Existing hydrogen infrastructure landscape in aviation

5.2.3 Regional market variations and regulatory frameworks affecting hydrogen adoption

5.2.4 Regional market variations and regulatory frameworks affecting hydrogen adoption

5.3 Current Market Size and Growth Projections

5.4 Risk Assessment

5.5 Research and Development

5.6 Investment Requirements

5.7 Market Assessment for Business Development Managers

5.8 Market Assessment for Government and Commercial Buyers

5.9 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

5.9.1 Main Market Players Overview

5.9.2 Leading Products

5.9.3 Recent Contracts Overview

5.9.4 Main Customers Overview

5.9.5 Supply Chain Overview

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Trends

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Challenges

6.6 Forecast factors and Market Impact

7 Country Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Countries in North America

7.3 Countries in Europe

7.4 Countries in Asia Pacific

7.5 Countries in Latin America

7.6 Countries in Middle East and Africa

8 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market to 2033 by Region

8.1 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market by Region overview

8.2 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market Region by Infrastructure Components overview

9 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market to 2033 by Infrastructure Components

9.1 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market by Infrastructure Components overview

9.2 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation market Infrastructure Components by Region overview

10 Growth Scenario

11 Leading Companies



Airbus SE (Group)

Blue Spirit Aero

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

Joby Aviation

MTU Aero Engines AG

Safran S.A.

The Boeing Company

Topsoe

TotalEnergies ZeroAvia

Other companies of interest



Everfuel

Galp Energia

GreenSinnergy

Norwegian Hydrogen

Saudi Aramco Verbund

