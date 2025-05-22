Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Increasing Demand For Coordinated Care And Rising Adoption Of Healthcare IT And Digital Health Platforms Fuel Growth


2025-05-22 10:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is attributed to the growing emphasis on enhancing care coordination among healthcare providers, fueled by the shift toward value-based care models. The increasing adoption of healthcare IT and digital platforms has created a favorable environment for the deployment of referral management solutions that streamline workflows and improve patient outcomes. One of the primary concerns among providers is referral leakage, which can result in significant revenue loss; referral software helps mitigate this by ensuring efficient and traceable referral pathways.

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Inbound, Outbound), Deployment Mode (Cloud & Web-based, on-premise), End-use (Providers, Patients, Payers), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market was valued at USD 7.13 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.70%

In addition, the rising need to improve patient experience through faster specialist access and real-time communication is further accelerating demand. For instance, in October 2024, Boston Eye Group collaborated with Sophrona to enhance its referral process by introducing the Referral Portal, aiming to replace inefficient communication methods with a more transparent and streamlined system.

Regulatory initiatives promoting interoperability and health information exchange are also pushing healthcare systems to adopt integrated solutions. The expanding use of telehealth and virtual care platforms has made it crucial to have seamless referral workflows, especially in remote and underserved areas.
Furthermore, AI-powered analytics and smart routing capabilities are enhancing decision-making and optimizing specialist allocation. These factors, combined with increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and workforce shortages, especially among specialists, are collectively boosting the growth of the U.S. patient referral management software industry.

MD, PhD, Boston Eye Group Founder & Medical Director

"We knew we needed to invest time and effort in our referring doctor experience. We implemented the Referral Portal to enhance the relationship with our referring doctors and improve coordination of care. Referral Portal helps our practice advance patient engagement, expand connectivity and automate referral reporting"

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 90
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.13 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.89 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7%
Regions Covered United States


Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

  • Parent Market Outlook
  • Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Driver Analysis

  • Increasing Demand for Coordinated Care Across Healthcare Providers
  • Rising Adoption of Healthcare IT and Digital Health Platforms
  • Emphasis on Improving Patient Experience and Outcomes
  • Need for Real-Time Referral Tracking and Communication
  • Growing Need to Reduce Referral Leakage and Optimize Revenue

U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Analysis Tools: Porter's

U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Analysis Tools: PESTLE

Case Studies & Insights

Competitive Landscape

  • WellSky
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (The company was renamed as Veradigm Inc. in January 2023)
  • Athena Health
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Eceptionist, Inc.
  • eHealth Technologies
  • Insync Healthcare
  • CarePort Health (In October 2020, Wellsky acquired CarePort Health )
  • Electronic Referral Manager, Inc.
  • BlockitNow, Inc.
  • HealthViewX.
  • Novari Health
  • Dock Health, Inc.
  • Treatspace

Attachment

  • U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market
