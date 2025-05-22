U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Increasing Demand For Coordinated Care And Rising Adoption Of Healthcare IT And Digital Health Platforms Fuel Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Market Lineage Outlook
- Parent Market Outlook Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing Demand for Coordinated Care Across Healthcare Providers Rising Adoption of Healthcare IT and Digital Health Platforms Emphasis on Improving Patient Experience and Outcomes Need for Real-Time Referral Tracking and Communication Growing Need to Reduce Referral Leakage and Optimize Revenue
U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Analysis Tools: Porter's
U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Analysis Tools: PESTLE
Case Studies & Insights
Competitive Landscape
- WellSky Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (The company was renamed as Veradigm Inc. in January 2023) Athena Health Cerner Corporation Eceptionist, Inc. eHealth Technologies Insync Healthcare CarePort Health (In October 2020, Wellsky acquired CarePort Health ) Electronic Referral Manager, Inc. BlockitNow, Inc. HealthViewX. Novari Health Dock Health, Inc. Treatspace
U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market
