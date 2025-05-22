Kindness Is Cool Movement Takes Over NYC At Star-Studded 11Th Annual MAG Gala

Luisa Díaz (center) with courageous survivors who walked the Runway of Hope at the 11th Annual Kindness Is Cool® MAG Gala, held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

Television personality and mother of Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan, pictured with Luisa Díaz on the red carpet at the 11th Annual Kindness Is Cool® MAG Gala, held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

MAG Gala Award recipients Julia Haart (Unorthodox, Netflix) and Scott Woodward, alongside philanthropist and socialite Jean Shafiroff, pictured with Luisa Díaz.

Trish Steele (left), founder of Safe Passage Heals, pictured with Luisa Díaz and fashion designer Diana Mahrach. Luisa is wearing a design by Mahrach. Safe Passage Heals was one of the nonprofit beneficiaries of this year's MAG Gala.

Deborah Hung-international model, lawyer, and businesswoman best known from Netflix's Bling Empire: New York-joins Luisa Díaz at the 11th Annual Kindness Is Cool® MAG Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway.

The MAG Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway featured the Runway of Hope and a bold PSA debut, raising awareness and positioning kindness as strength.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Luisa Díaz Foundation brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers for its annual Kindness Is CoolMAG Gala (Mi Amor Graciousness Gala), held at the iconic Cipriani 25 Broadway. Now in its 11th year, the elegant evening honored survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking-and celebrated the transformative power of kindness.Over the past decade, the MAG Gala has become the cornerstone of the Foundation's mission-blending fashion, purpose, and philanthropy to uplift and empower women as they rebuild their lives and reclaim their power.The evening opened with the premiere of a powerful public service announcement produced in collaboration with creative agency Sew Branded. Focused on kindness as strength, the PSA featured voices including Candace Bushnell, Julia Haart, Nicole Miller, Dina Lohan, and Aliana Lohan-each lending their platform to amplify the cause.A moving performance by Broadway and opera artist N'kenge followed, setting a hopeful tone with her rendition of“What the World Needs Now Is Love.”Founder Luisa Díaz then delivered a heartfelt keynote address:“In those moments when you want to react to something unkind or hurtful, take a breath and remind yourself, 'Kindness is cool.' It protects your peace, shifts the energy around you, and reveals your true strength.”Alan Brown, Luisa Díaz's husband, followed with a heartfelt tribute to her unwavering commitment, which met with a standing ovation.The emotional centerpiece of the evening was the Foundation's signature Runway of Hope-a transformative fashion runway walked by survivors and dressed by designers including Diana Mahrach, Anne Fontaine, and Jovani Fashions. This powerful segment offered a dignified space for healing, confidence, and visibility, allowing each woman to reclaim her power through beauty, courage, and self-expression.The Kindness Is CoolAwards recognize individuals whose leadership is rooted in empathy and service. This year's honorees included Julia Haart, Scott Woodward, Jack Myers, and others.The celebration concluded with a performance by international artist Fernando Allende, followed by music and dancing led by DJ Victor.Proceeds from the event supported two nonprofit organizations:.Hope's Door ( ), offering shelter, legal advocacy, and counseling to victims of domestic violence..Safe Passage Heals ( ), providing therapy, housing, and mentorship for women and children healing from abuse.The Kindness Is CoolMAG Gala continues to serve as the Foundation's flagship event-celebrating resilience, elevating survivors, and reminding the world that kindness is not weakness, but power.Kindness is cool. Pass it on.📩 Media inquiries or interview requests: ...🌐 Learn more at

