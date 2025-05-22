Sarah E. Straub Appointed Vice Chair Of Pennsylvania Bar Association Agricultural Law Committee

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Sarah E. Straub , an attorney at Hazen Law Group LLC, has recently been appointed Vice Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Agricultural Law Committee for the 2025–2026 bar year. This appointment highlights her experience in agricultural law and demonstrates her commitment to addressing legal challenges facing Pennsylvania's rural and agricultural communities.

The Agricultural Law Committee examines legal issues affecting the state's rural and agricultural interests and also monitors and provides recommendations on related legislation and regulations that directly affect the agricultural industry.

Straub's legal focus centers on farm succession planning and representing agricultural businesses. With the agricultural industry facing shifting regulations, economic volatility, and generational transitions in ownership, Sarah welcomes the opportunity to work with her fellow committee members to monitor policy changes and ensure the interests of Pennsylvania's agricultural community are properly represented and protected.

In addition to her legal practice, Straub regularly speaks on agricultural law topics and provides guidance to family-run farms navigating complex legal issues. Her hands-on experience with Pennsylvania's agricultural industry gives her valuable insight and perspective into the practical impact of state policies. She has earned recognition for her client-focused approach and the ability to craft customized, strategic solutions for farm families and agribusinesses.

Hazen Law Group's elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural and entrepreneurial clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it's protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

