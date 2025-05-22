Norwegian Omega-3 Expert Debuts At Vitafoods Spain With Groundbreaking New Products

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vitafoods Europe 2025 officially kicked off from May 20 to 22 in Barcelona, Spain. As a leading event in the global nutrition and health sector, this year's exhibition brought together top-tier companies, professional buyers, and industry leaders to explore future trends in the health industry. The global Omega-3 leader, NYO3, made a strong return with the theme“NYO3 Exploring the World: Leading the Anti-Aging Revolution,” showcasing strategic new products, multiple scientific breakthroughs, and major partnerships. The company presented the innovative power of polar nutrition technology and joined the industry in envisioning the future landscape of the health sector.

Securing a Dual Market Leadership, Defining Industry Heights with Top-Tier New Products

Faced with the growing attention of global consumers on the dietary supplement nutrition sector, NYO3 has always adhered to both quality and innovation. This year, the brand's honor path has taken another step forward, not only winning the ORIVO "The ORIVO origin verification program for 5 consecutive years" and "Golden ORIVO Product Logo for 3 consecutive years" dual quality certifications, but also receiving authoritative recognition from Euromonitor International as the "Leading krill oil brand in terms of manufacturing sales value for two consecutive years globally," as well as the title of "The No.1 High-phospholipid krill oil brand in terms of manufacturing sales value in 2024 globally." The dual recognition from both the market and the industry confirms NYO3's global reputation as "safe, efficient, and trustworthy."

Based on insights into refined health needs and diversified scenarios, NYO3 unveiled three strategic product series at the“Super Nutrition, Redefined” brand launch event: the "Amundsen Series" focused on endogenous anti-aging, the "Munch Series" targeting youthful nutrition, and the "Ageless Series" blending beauty and food for rejuvenation. Additionally, targeting the high-net-worth health care demographic, the high-end high-phospholipid krill oil product "Antarctica Supreme Phospholipid Krill Oil" was introduced, which refreshes the industry's upper limit with its exceptional phospholipid content. NYO3's forward-looking product strategy not only highlights its innovative spirit as a "Norwegian Omega-3 expert," but also further strengthens the brand's market leadership.

Rooted in Norway, Popular Across Europe, Accelerating Global Expansion

Leveraging Norway's research advantages as the“Land of Longevity,” and driven by global trade, NYO3 follows the principle of“Norwegian R&D, Norwegian Production, Global Sharing.” It continues to collaborate with global krill oil giant Aker BioMarine and announced a strategic partnership with Hofseth BioCare, a global leader in salmon-based functional ingredients. This partnership will accelerate global expansion through ingredient innovation and technological synergy.

Currently, NYO3 covers 21 countries and regions globally, including key e-commerce channels in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and more than 100 offline pharmacies. With this trip to Spain, the brand officially entered the local market, with products now available in renowned Spanish pharmacies, further expanding its European footprint. From Vitafoods Europe to Asian exhibitions, and the China Import Expo (CIIE) and China Health Expo, NYO3 continues to expand its international network through a“touring exhibition model,” demonstrating its global strategic ambitions. Anthony Irwin, Senior Vice President of Euromonitor International, commented,“Through our research on NYO3's global market position, we have seen the brand's commitment to quality through Norwegian craftsmanship, sharing Nordic health solutions with global consumers. NYO3's rapid growth, accelerated globalization, and leadership in annual sales have been evident, and we are thrilled to award them the market position of leading global sales for two consecutive years.”

Breaking into Sports Nutrition, Expanding Polar Strength

Not only in anti-aging, but NYO3 is also deepening its development and use of krill oil, expanding from dietary supplements to professional sports nutrition. NYO3 has broken boundaries. Its Amundsen Krill Oil has passed the“WADA Substance-Free” test, confirming its safety for professional sports nutrition. During the event, the coach and players from Erling Haaland's former team, Bryne FK, were present to share the product's key role in enhancing athletic endurance and recovery efficiency. NYO3 also signed a partnership agreement with the team, becoming their exclusive Omega-3 nutrition supplement provider. Moving forward, NYO3 will focus more on the sports nutrition segment, developing new professional products to cover the full cycle from premium dietary products to professional applications.

From Norway's Fjords to Global Markets, NYO3 Continues to Lead Health Industry Transformation with Technological Innovation and Global Vision. In the future, the brand will continue to deepen research, expand collaborations, and provide consumers worldwide with more efficient and safe nutrition solutions, writing a new chapter in“Polar Nutrition, Shared Globally.”

Derek Sung

NYO3 International AS

