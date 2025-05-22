UMD's Snider Center Launches Social Media And Market Dynamics Lab

Initiative will Focus on Social Media's Influence on Financial Markets

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at University of Maryland's Robert H Smith School of Business, in collaboration with the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), is launching a Social Media and Market Dynamics (SMMD) Lab . The lab will conduct pioneering research on how social media influences financial markets, affecting investor sentiment, trading behaviors and market volatility.

The initiative is supported through a generous donation from Narravance, Inc., a leader in advanced cyber-social threat intelligence and financial analytics. The SMMD lab will leverage Narravance's cutting-edge technology from its wholly owned subsidiary, ChatterFlow, to analyze real-time social media data, providing insights into emerging trends and potential market disruptions.

"The next generation of financial industry leaders must graduate from business school with a clear understanding of how open data sources can influence capital markets," says Adam Sohn, chief executive officer and co-founder of Narravance, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration. "If history is any indication, these impacts will continue to expand and evolve in complexity over time. By supporting the SMMD lab, we are investing in research that will enable proactive responses to threats and opportunities affecting market integrity."

Rajshree Agarwal , director of the Ed Snider Center and Rudolph Lamone Chair of Strategy and Entrepreneurship says, "Collaborating with NCRI to establish the SMMD Lab at the Ed Snider Center embodies our commitment to research that informs both academic understanding and practical policy solutions. By examining how viral narratives influence financial markets, we aim to equip our students, and industry, with the insights needed to effectively navigate this new frontier."

The SMMD lab also will offer students hands-on experience through internships and research projects, equipping them with skills in data analytics, trend forecasting and narrative analysis.

"In today's financial landscape, understanding the interplay between social media and market dynamics is crucial. The SMMD lab will provide students with the analytical tools and real-world experience necessary to excel in this evolving environment," says Ed Snider Center Managing Director Jacqueline Manger , who adds that she "is excited about the experiential learning opportunity for UMD students and will work with NCRI to identify and mentor interns for the lab."

This collaboration, Manger says, positions the Smith School at the forefront of understanding the intersection of social media, finance, and technology, ensuring that students, investors, and policymakers are prepared to navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

