Lightstar And Detroit Achieve Milestone In Renewable Energy With Phase 2 Solar Neighborhoods Initiative

"The Solar Neighborhoods initiative has been very much a community driven process that is taking blighted vacant land and turning it into a productive and attractive new use while providing direct benefit to homeowners," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Residents of these neighborhoods designed the landscaping for their new solar arrays and homeowner occupants are receiving energy efficiency upgrades to their homes to increase their value and lower their utility costs."

Direct Benefits for Detroit Communities

The Solar Neighborhoods initiative is more than an energy project; it's a testament to the power of partnerships and community-centered development.



Energy Efficiency Upgrades : Over 106 local homeowners will receive a minimum of $15,000 worth of energy efficiency improvements, reducing energy costs and enhancing the quality of life.



Community-Driven Design : Residents played an instrumental role in shaping the landscaping design of solar sites, ensuring these projects reflect their vision. Ornamental trees, perennial gardens, and flowering meadows will bring new life to previously neglected open spaces.

Support for Urban Agriculture : Through innovative agrivoltaic solutions , designated solar sites will also support local farmers, enabling them to grow crops sustainably with less water use and frost protection.

"This initiative goes far beyond renewable energy," said Owen Deitcher of Lightstar Renewables. "It's a holistic vision for sustainable urban development that combines energy innovation, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship. At Lightstar, we couldn't be more honored to partner with the City of Detroit and our incredibly engaged neighborhood partners to make this vision a reality."

A National Model for Innovation and Collaboration

The bold roadmap set by Mayor Duggan's administration showcases what's possible when municipalities and private sector leaders join forces. The commitment from the Mayor's Office, the Department of Public Works, Planning and Development, and the Office of Sustainability underscores how collaboration drives lasting impact.

Victoria Hicks, a Greenfield Park resident, shared her excitement about this transformation, saying, "The Solar Neighborhoods program has turned blighted land into something truly beautiful and beneficial, while also improving the lives of residents. This is the progress we've been waiting for."

The initiative also highlights Lightstar's leadership in solar development , merging cutting-edge technology with community-focused solutions. From agrivoltaic designs to providing stipends and training for local farmers, Detroit's Solar Neighborhoods serve as a national model for integrating renewable energy into urban revitalization.

Together for a Cleaner, Stronger Future

This achievement is only the beginning. With Phase 2 Solar Neighborhoods underway, Detroit is proving that renewable energy can go hand-in-hand with neighborhood empowerment and economic growth. Lightstar remains committed to supporting Detroit's green energy future, ensuring that every project brings tangible benefits to the people, environment, and economy.

Explore how renewable energy is creating vibrant communities and advancing sustainability. To learn more about Lightstar Renewables and the Solar Neighborhoods initiative, visit Lightstar's website .

