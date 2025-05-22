The Camperkit, A Swiss Army Knife Of Tech Gadgets For Outdoor Activities Launches Today On Kickstarter
Campers can already order their CamperKit in this link !
ABOUT THE AECOOLY CAMPERKIT
This modular outdoor tool comes equipped with 10+ interchangeable modules that meet diverse needs during outdoor activities. While the Smart Controller provides power and control, the 10+ additional modules are designed to provide power, light, and even fresh air. The CamperKit comes equipped with a 25.9Wh battery and each module has been designed with a magnetic quick-connect interface that allows for quick and easy interchange.
Moreover, most travelers or campers tend to bring a lot of gear just in case, such as fans, alarms, camping lights, and more-even if not all of them are used. However, carrying all these items can be quite bulky. CamperKit's lightweight and modular design allows users to be fully equipped without the heavy burden, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures.
Below you can find a list of the different modules that will come bundled with the CamperKit:Smart Controller Jet Fan Mod High-Speed Fan Mod Camping Fan Mod Ambient Light Mod Flashlight Mod Camping Lantern Mod Arc Lighter Mod Air Pump Mod Water Pump Mod Alarm Mod Charger Mod
Early supporters can grab their CamperKit unit for just $89, with only 500 units available. Aecooly encourages customers to secure their units during the Kickstarter campaign to enjoy the best price and avoid missing out.
In addition, Aecooly also offers a range of cooling fans designed specifically for summer comfort.
ASSETS
You can find pictures and other useful information about the Aecooly CamperKit at this link .
CONTACT
You can contact us at [email protected] .
SOCIAL MEDIA
-
Instagram
Facebook
X
ABOUT AECOOLY
Aecooly is a passionate team dedicated to developing innovative outdoor appliances. We specialize in combining aesthetics with functionality, leveraging advanced technology and creative design to craft stylish handheld fans and versatile outdoor gear. Our mission is to provide users with a refreshing and natural cooling experience while delivering products that are both visually appealing and highly practical. At Aecooly, we aim to brighten your everyday life with innovation, bringing comfort and joy to every moment. Wherever life takes you, Aecooly is by your side, making every adventure cool and effortless.
SOURCE Aecooly
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment