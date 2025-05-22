Ampersand Capital Partners Ranked #1 Globally For Growth Capital Private Equity Performance For The Third Consecutive Year By HEC Paris–Dow Jones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners has ranked #1 for growth capital private equity performance globally by HEC Paris–Dow Jones , marking the third consecutive year the firm has earned this prestigious distinction.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and depth of our investment team, our disciplined focus in the healthcare sector, and the outstanding efforts of our portfolio company management teams,” said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners.“We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious institution as HEC Paris-Dow Jones.”

The annual ranking, led by Professor Oliver Gottschalg of HEC Paris in collaboration with Dow Jones, analyzed the performance of 278 growth capital firms and 505 funds raised between 2011 and 2020, with an aggregate equity volume of $329B. The report for 2024 notes increased global competition in the growth capital landscape, including the entrance of UK and Japanese firms into the global Top 10 for the first time. Despite this heightened competition, Ampersand maintained its leadership position, underscoring its sustained and consistent performance.

Source: The HEC Paris-Dow Jones Growth Capital Performance Ranking of Growth Capital Funds 2024 was issued on May 12, 2025 based on data gathered as of December 2024. HEC Paris analyzed performance data from 278 growth capital firms and the 505 funds they raised between 2011 and 2020 with an aggregate equity volume of $329B. The ranking, conducted by Professor Oliver Gottschalg from HEC Business School in Paris and Dow Jones, evaluated private equity fund performance provided by Preqin and data reported directly to HEC Paris-DowJones. Ampersand did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. Past performance and such ranking are not a guarantee of future results. See the full report and methodology here .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

